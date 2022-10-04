LOUISVILLE —Head Coach Jonathan Grooms wanted to challenge his Calloway County cross country teams with a difficult schedule that would prepare them for competing in the type of field they would see at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
A big part of that plan was executed on Saturday as Calloway traveled to Louisville to compete in one of the largest cross country events in the nation.
The Live In Lou XC Classic featured thousands of runners from kindergarten through college. Five races for younger runners were on Friday with 12 races following on Saturday. The Saturday races included three different levels of college and university teams in both men’s and women’s action followed by high school invitational races and high school open races.
Daniel Puckett returned after a week off from competition to finish 38th in the Boys FiveK Invite. Puckett led the Lakers in scoring, while Landon McCartney claimed 105th place. Dominic Cashion came in right behind McCartney in 117th. Ezra Foote and Nathan Puckett rounded out the scoring for Calloway in 256th and 294th respectively. Aiden Grooms (306th) and Isaac Martin (327th) also competed in the Invite for the Lakers.
Calloway finished 28th out of 63 teams. Hurricane from Hurricane, West Virginia won the team title as St. Xavier out of Louisville claimed the runner-up spot.
In girls action, Reese Settle led the Lady Lakers to a 26th- place showing in the team standings. Harpeth Hall of Nashville topped the field of 66 teams by more than 100 points to win the prestigious event in impressive fashion.
Settle placed 120th to lead Calloway’s scoring, while Bella Norsworthy was not far behind in 131st. Sadie Lilly finished 144th, Vayla Carlisle came in 190th, and Mirielle Gupton crossed the line in 195th to close out the scoring. Angie Emery also competed for the Lady Lakers with a 286th-place finish.
Calloway also had five boys compete in the Boys FiveK Open. Cole Thomas led the effort by finishing 147th, while Nick Caldwell returned to action with a 164th-place showing. Ryan Thurman came in 215th. Buxton Harrison finished 242nd while Cesar Villeda was close behind in 246th place for the Lakers.
Calloway County will return to action this Saturday at the Daviess County Classic in Owensboro.
