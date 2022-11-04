MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Orleans, Ohio State, Mississippi, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Saturday, he and the defending Region 2 champion Lyons will meet Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway squad that has been making lots of noise itself during the off-season with several impressive performances. That game is set for 2:50 p.m. and will be part of two appearances each for Lyon and Calloway.