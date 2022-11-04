MURRAY — One of the most-sought high school basketball recruits in Kentucky will being his talents Saturday to Murray as part of the Calloway County Jamboree at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Lyon County guard Travis Perry is on the radar of such programs as Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Bradley, Cincinnati, Creighton, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Orleans, Ohio State, Mississippi, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Saturday, he and the defending Region 2 champion Lyons will meet Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway squad that has been making lots of noise itself during the off-season with several impressive performances. That game is set for 2:50 p.m. and will be part of two appearances each for Lyon and Calloway.
The host Lakers will take the floor at 1:10 to meet a strong Montgomery Bell Academy program out of Nashville, followed by Perry and his Lyons battling Clarksville Academy (Tennessee) at 2. Clarksville Academy reached the state semifinals last season, while MBA won its seventh state title in 2021.
All of the action gets started at 9 a.m. with a contest between Paducah’s Community Christian Academy and Big Sandy (Tennessee). There will also be one eighth-grade game on the slate as Calloway will get a chance to perform on the big court against Carlisle County at 9:50.
Here is the rest of Saturday’s schedule:
•10:40 — Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. McCracken County
•11:30 — MBA vs. McCracken
•12:30 — MNH vs. Clarksville Academy
•3:40 —South Gibson (Tenn.) vs. Hopkinsville
•4:30 — South Gibson vs. Carlisle
•5:20 — Camden Central (Tenn.) vs. Hopkinsville
•6:10 — Camden vs. Carlisle
• Before last season’s loss to Murray High in the Region 1 title game, McCracken had not lost a game to a Region 1 opponent in two years. The Mustangs are expected to be among the favorites for the region title again this season.
•Hopkinsville was 23-7 last year and only Lyon kept the Tigers from reaching the Boys Sweet 16 by beating them in the Region 2 title game. They return nine seniors.
•South Gibson was 18-14 last season and was beaten in the region finals by a Jackson Southside team who eventually played for the state title.
•MNH, like Hoptown, will be a team to watch this season, after going 23-9 and falling to Lyon in the regional semis, as the Maroons have eight seniors returning.
