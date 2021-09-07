HICKMAN — Head coach Chris Champion and his Calloway County Laker football team got 314 total yards and four touchdown passes from quarterback Kanyon Franklin at Sanger Field in Hickman Friday night as the Lakers defeated the Fulton County Pilots.
Champion watched his offense put up big numbers and his defense suffocate Fulton as Calloway secured its first victory of the season in dominant fashion. The Pilots scored on the final possession of the game to make the final score 42-6 in favor of the visiting Lakers.
It only took 57 seconds for Calloway to find the end zone. A solid 18-yard return by Sam Chapman on the opening kickoff gave the Lakers great field position for their opening drive. A few plays later, Franklin dropped back to pass and threw a bullet to Trystan Wright. The speedy wide receiver made one move and received quality downfield blocking from his teammates as he scampered across the goal line for a 39-yard touchdown. Freshman kicker Oscar Avila connected on the first of his six point-after attempts on the night to make it 7-0.
The Calloway defense quickly proved that this game was not going to be an offensive shootout, forcing a three-and-out and sending a message that it was going to be a long night for the Fulton offense.
The Laker defense would hold the Pilots to a mere 15 yards rushing for the game. Quarterback Max Gibbs was able to manage a 15-of-30 effort for 133 yards and a touchdown eventually.
The Lakers’ second offensive possession became the Timarian Bledsoe show. The senior running back hammered the Pilots for solid yards on the ground before Franklin tossed a screen pass that Bledsoe took 18 yards to the end zone with 8:34 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
The Pilots showed some life in their ensuing possessions with Gibbs finding his passing touch, but three penalties soon doomed the drive. The Pilots were eventually backed up deep in their own territory and facing a 1st-and-35 when they fumbled the ball away to the Lakers at their own 4.
Calloway started the possession with a pair of penalties of their own before Franklin hit Drew Hudgin in stride on the left side, allowing the physical receiver to get outside and power his way 12-yards and across the goal line to send the score to 21-0 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.
Over the next 12 minutes, both teams had a chance to put points on the board, but could not capitalize. Fulton failed in a fourth-and-goal situation, and Franklin had a pass intercepted in the end zone to end a drive. The second quarter was winding down when Price Aycock returned a punt to the Fulton 20-yard line. Franklin then threw a perfect pass to Aycock on the next play to make it 28-0 with 1:38 left in the half.
Calloway defensive back Austin Weatherford snagged an interception off on the first possession of the second half. The Laker offense turned largely to its ground game and Karsen Starks scored from three yards to up the score to 35-0 halfway through the quarter. Later in the third quarter, Franklin took the snap on a fourth-and-7 and connected with Hudgin on a 40-yard pass that set up a five-yard Bledsoe touchdown run with 1:09 left in the quarter. When Avila connected on his sixth extra-point attempt the running-clock rule went into effect.
Fulton finally got on the board with a late touchdown pass from Gibbs that came after a bad snap while Calloway was attempting a punt. The two-point conversion failed for the final score of 42-6.
Franklin completed 14 passes for 254 yards and tacked on 60 yards rushing while Bledsoe gained 74 yards on 11 carries and Hudgin hauled in three passes for 75 yards for the Lakers. Calloway County will host Marshall County at Jack D. Rose Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept.10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.