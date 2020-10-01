MURRAY – Calloway County High School hosted the Calloway/Murray Cross Country Championship on Tuesday in Murray.
Murray High School and Calloway County High School runners competed for the championship on the course near Calloway County High School. The competition was put together by Calloway coach Jonathon Grooms as a way for the two programs to participate in their first 5-kilometer race of the season and honor the senior runners from the neighboring programs.
Ainsley Smith, Carson Bobo, Ethan Futrell and Eli Maggart were honored from Calloway County. Murray High School seniors Julia Castiello, Kyra Shutt and Alonzo Avila were also recognized before the start of the races.
Daniel Puckett, a sophomore from Calloway, took home the boys title with a time of 17:42. Luke Cross, a Murray High junior, finished in second place. Calloway County sophomore Dominic Cashion rounded out the medal winners in third place. The rest of the top five finishers included Calloway County teammates Eli Maggart (senior) and David Foote (sophomore). Calloway County won the team competition by a score of 19 - 42.
Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith won the girls championship with a time of 20:08. Bella Swain, a Calloway County junior, finished second with teammate Brooklyn Smith (eighth grade) finishing in third place. Eighth graders Leah Evans of Murray and Emma Martin of Calloway rounded out the top five. The Calloway girls team took the team title by a score of 18 - 37.
