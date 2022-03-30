DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High School track and field teams both traveled to Marshall County on Saturday to compete in the Invitational of the South. The event featured hundreds of athletes representing 24 teams from Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.
Coach Mike Wicker’s Calloway County girls had 12 individual scorers and earned points in all four relay events to finish as the runner-up in the team competition. The top eight performers in each event earned points for their squad. Henderson County claimed the championship by a mere half of a point over the Lakers with an 89 to 88.5 victory.
McKenzie Davis got Calloway County on the board early by placing seventh in the 100-meter dash. Calloway County placed three in the top eight in the 100-meter hurdles as Sayde Lowe finished third and Olivia Anderson and Sydney Naber came in fifth and eighth, respectively. Avery Poston claimed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with Naber finishing right behind in sixth place.
Finley Lencki finished eighth in the 800-meter run and Reese Settle came in fourth in the 1600-meter run. Bella Swain followed up Settle’s race with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter run to give the Lakers a strong showing in the distance events.
The strong showing from Calloway County continued in the relays. The Lakers won their only event of the day in the 4x200-meter relay and finished a close second in the 4x100. A third-place finish in the 4x800 and a sixth-place showing in the 4x400 meant that Calloway County had earned critical points in all four relays.
The Lakers earned points in all three jumping events and the pole vault to wrap up their scoring. Alec Rodgers was the runner-up in the high jump, while Emma Martin placed sixth in the long jump and triple jump. Eowyn Gesler finished fifth in the pole vault to round out the scoring for Calloway County.
The Murray High girls came in 12th place in the team standings, just one point behind Class 1A regional rival University Heights. Coach Krysten Sebby’s Tigers scored points in four individual events and a relay.
Jade Oakley earned the runner-up spot in the discus and Erin Faulkner placed third in the pole vault. The other Murray High individual points came from Leah Jenkins as she finished fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 400. The Tigers managed a fifth-place showing in the 4x800 to close out their scoring.
In boy’s action, Marshall County ran away with the team title. The Marshals scored 113 points en route to a 42 point victory over their closest competitor. Calloway County claimed seventh place with 47 points while Murray High finished in 17th.
The Lakers got strong performances from Daniel Puckett and Tate Weatherly as they both earned points in two individual events and relays. Puckett was the runner-up in the 1600 and followed that up with a third-place finish in the 3200. Weatherly came in second in the 110-meter hurdles and earned third place in the 300 hurdles. Cohen McCartney nabbed sixth place in the 300 hurdles.
Luke Cullop finished seventh in the shot put and Justin Morgan placed eighth in the pole vault for the Lakers. The Calloway County point total was boosted by a sixth-place finish in the 4x800, seventh in the 4x200, and eighth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400.
All of the Murray High boys scoring came in the field events. Rowdy Sokolowski earned the runner-up spot in the pole vault and Will Mitchum placed sixth in the discus for the Tigers.
All four squads are currently dealing with illnesses and injuries. Both Calloway County squads had key people missing and Sebby’s Murray High teams have been particularly hit hard and competed without several expected key contributors.
