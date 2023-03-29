LEXINGTON— It turns out that last week’s item about Murray High girls basketball player Alyssa Daughrity leading the commonwealth in field-goal percentage this past season was one of several high-ranking performances this season from the crosstown rivals.
A look at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association end-of-year statistics for both individuals and teams is dotted with Calloway County and Murray High ranking in the top 50 of several categories. Here is a look at those stats:
Scoring: Sayler Lowe, Calloway County, 24th at 20.3 ppg (Kensley Feltner of Lawrence County led the state at 28.9 ppg).
Field Goal Percentage: Alyssa Daughrity, Murray High, 1st in the state at 65%. Teammate Kendyll English was fourth at 63.4% with another Lady Tiger, Kaydence Kindle, tied for 14th at 58.3%.
Free Throw Percentage: Sayler Lowe, Calloway County, sixth at 85% (91-of-107). Murray State signee Destiny Thomas of state runner-up McCracken County was 16th at 81.4%.
Rebounds: Sayler Lowe, Calloway County, 21st at 10.7 rpg. Alyssa Daughrity, Murray High, tied for 31st at 10.3 rpg.
Team defense: Murray High, 10th, allowing 39.6 ppg.
Team field goal leaders: Murray High was third in the state with a 49.3% success rate from the field. Only McCracken (first at 53.7) and state champion Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville (51.0) made shots at a higher clip.
Team free throw leaders: Calloway County was 26th in the state, making 69.3% of its charity tosses. Mercy Academy of Louisville was first at 75.6.
Field goal percentage: Zavion Carman, Murray High, 31st at 62.4%. Gavin Chadwell of North Laurel was first at 74.4.
Rebounds: Jonah Butler, Calloway County, tied for 37th at 10.0 rpg. Peyton Dixon of Letcher County Central was first at 14.7.
Team defense: Murray High was 14th, allowing teams to score 50.8 ppg. Calloway County was 34th at 54.0. Fellow Region 1 neighbor Mayfield led the state at 43.0.
Team margin: Murray High was 49th, beating opponents by an average of 10 ppg. State champion Warren Central was No. 1 at 22.9 ppg.
Team field goal percentage: Murray High tied for 46th, making 48.9% of its shots from the field. Red Bird Christian from Region 13 topped the state by making a whopping 67.6% of its shots, a full 14% higher than second-place DeSales of Louisville and 16% better than both George Rogers Clark and Warren Central, the two teams that played for the state title.
Team 3-point percentage: Calloway County tied for 38th at 36.8%. Red Bird again led the state at 66.7%. One may ask, with those statistics, why were the Cardinals not playing in Rupp Arena on the season’s final weekend? Because despite that hot shooting, they somehow only compiled a 5-18 record this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.