LEXINGTON— It turns out that last week’s item about Murray High girls basketball player Alyssa Daughrity leading the commonwealth in field-goal percentage this past season was one of several high-ranking performances this season from the crosstown rivals.

A look at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association end-of-year statistics for both individuals and teams is dotted with Calloway County and Murray High ranking in the top 50 of several categories. Here is a look at those stats: