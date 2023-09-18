MURRAY — With the way Calloway County and Murray High have been playing this season in girls’ soccer, it seemed certain that even a state power like Daviess County would have had a hard time emerging matches against both teams with two wins in one day.
And that would be especially true with both matches happening in the place that earned the title of America’s Friendliest Small City several years ago. However, DC found Murray to be to its liking on Saturday.
Ranked barely outside of the top 25 in the latest Kentucky girls’ soccer poll, the Lady Panthers looked like they belonged firmly in those rankings, defeating Calloway, 7-0, in the morning, then defeating the Lady Tigers, 3-1, in the afternoon to emerge with a 12-4 record. Calloway fell to 8-5, while Murray High dropped to 9-5.
Daviess 7
Lady Lakers 0
As he watched the match progress in the first half, Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark made an observation that seemed to tell the story — his keeper, Grace Barnes, had made seven saves in the opening seven minutes at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
That is rarely a good sign in soccer, and it indeed became the theme of the day. The vast majority of the match was spent on the Calloway side of the field, meaning its defense was under tremendous pressure.
And after making its way through the first half down only 1-0, after a DC goal was nullified in the final five minutes, Calloway collapsed in the final 40 minutes under a withering assault from the Lady Panthers.
“I thought our defense played a whale of a game for 70 or 75 minutes,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark. “Then, at some point, when you’re getting the ball shoved down the middle of the field on you like we were, it’s going to break. At some point, the dam is kind of going to break and, about 20 minutes into the second half, they scored three or four goals in a row.”
Causing the most pressure for the Calloway defense was DC midfielder Lillian Coombs, who delivered deadly passes to her teammates all morning and created numerous scoring chances. She only figured in one goal, coming on her feed to Molly Floyd for a point-blank score that put DC up 4-0 about 10 minutes into the second half, as Calloway’s defense managed to make some superb plays to kill DC threats.
However, the Lady Lakers could not stop all of them.
DC broke the scoring ice with 29:13 left in the first half as Bailey Brown slammed home an offensive rebound for a 1-0 lead and that would be the score at halftime. Calloway also was able to generate a good scoring chance not long after that goal as Raylee McClure sent a screaming shot to the right of the net. The Lady Lakers then stopped DC on three consecutive corner kicks before halftime.
Then, Calloway opened the second half by immediately putting together a strong scoring threat. However, that did not result in a serious shot and soon was followed by Brown scoring on a 20-yard blast from out front for a 3-0 lead. After Floyd’s score off Coombs’ assist, DC finished the match as Caler Dah tipped in a Mary Evelyn Wiman free kick with about 13 minutes remaining, Wiman scored with about 10 minutes left and Brown added one more goal with about six minutes left.
“Their ball movement is second to none. They have three or four players that can score, and it wasn’t like it was their long shots that killed us today. They only had one from outside 18 yards,” Stark said. “We are a team that is offense-challenged at times and, unfortunately, today, our defense could only take us only so far.
“We have got to learn to score on a good team. We get the build-up; we get the ball to the final third, but we just can’t do anything with it once we get there. We’ve got to work to get better.”
Daviess 3
Lady Tigers 1
Murray High knew what DC was bringing to Saturday afternoon’s match at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. The two teams had already played once this season, with DC winning 2-0 in the first week during the DC Classic in Owensboro.
Saturday, DC had to fight a bit. It found itself tied at 1-1 after Bria Stiff answered Wiman’s goal in the first half. Wiman, though, found the net again before halftime to regain the lead for the Lady Panthers.
Then, in the second half, it was almost a replay of what had happened in the morning with the majority of the match being played on the Lady Tigers’ side of the field with Murray High generating few scoring threats. Meanwhile, DC continued to press and finally broke through as Brown scored in the opening 10 minutes to provide breathing room.
“They were a handful the first time we played them at their place,” said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold. “They’re a good team, very well drilled, so we knew this would be a battle.
“They’ve got a good system, and they all know their roles. They’ve got two center mids (Coombs and Kate McCain) that run the show for them. (Coombs’) vision is really good and (McCain) is really good at getting the ball behind the defense. They’re both really tough.”
However, while Mangold said DC definitely played well, he said he was not sure his team had its best day.
“In our girls’ defense, we did play three games this week (with Saturday being the fourth in five days) and two of those were very high-intensity games,” said Mangold of how his team had a crucial 2nd District match with next-door-neighbor Calloway on Tuesday — a hard-fought 2-0 win at Jim Nix — and heartbreaking 2-1 loss to University Heights Academy on Wednesday in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Sectional 1 title match at Hopkinsville that was bathed in controversy.
“Still, we got worked. I don’t think we put in our best effort.”
