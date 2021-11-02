PARIS — Calloway County’s Bella Swain and Murray High’s Luke Cross and Wyatt Hampton got to finish their senior campaigns in the state’s final race as both the Lakers and the Tigers advanced to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
It was the first time in more than a decade that all four local teams advanced to the state championship. Calloway County competed in the Class 2A championship on Friday afternoon and then Murray High took the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris, Kentucky on Saturday morning for the Class 1A championship.
A light drizzle got spectators a little wet on Friday afternoon, but didn’t dampen the spirits of the competitors in the Class 2A championships. Coach Johnathan Grooms’ Calloway County squads claimed a spot among the top 10 teams. The Lakers finished ninth in both the girls and boys team competition.
Calloway County’s girls took to the course first as they competed against 26 other full teams in a field that included 220 runners. Reese Settle powered her way around the hilly course to a 19th place finish. Addison Jennings followed Settle for the Lakers in 40th place while Angie Emery came in 65th. Bella Swain ended her injury-plagued senior season by showing a lot of toughness to finish 85th. Vayla Carlisle earned the final points for Calloway County in 114th place. Bella Norsworthy (130th) and Sadie Lilly (145th) competed for the Lakers as well.
The Calloway County boys had three runners place in the top 30 on their way to a ninth-place finish as a team. Daniel Puckett earned a spot on the All-State team at the championship by crossing the finish line in 15th place out of 243 competitors. Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney came in 26th and 27th respectively, while David Foote placed 84th. Ezra Foote was the final Laker to score points in 169th place. Aiden Grooms (192nd) and Landon Carter (210th) were the final two Calloway County runners that competed.
Torrential rains drenched the course Friday night and Saturday morning making a sloppy mess out of much of the Bourbon County Cross Country Course. By the time coach Emily Chipman’s Murray High teams arrived, much of the area was one giant mud pit.
The Class 1A girls race began on the chilly, wet central Kentucky Saturday morning and the rain began to subside. More than 229 runners began the race and Jade Green finished 92nd while her sister Holly Green came in 165th for the Tigers. Marlee Riddle placed 169th and Meg Robinson finished in 180th place. Madeline Howell rounded out the Murray High scorers in 182nd place. Cammy Smith (209th) was the final Tiger competing at the state championship.
When the officials began placing the 266 young men competing in the boys Class 1A championship into their starting positions, the rain had mostly stopped. The damage to the course was already done, though. The Tigers were about to enjoy a run through a swampy mess as the course conditions deteriorated even more during the girl’s race.
One of the competitors fell during the opening stretch of the race and Murray High’s Guervenson Binfield-Smith and Luke Cross got boxed in behind a group of slower runners on the narrow course. The slow start for them became too much to overcome, but Binfield-Smith and Cross spent much of the next two miles weaving their way through the crowded course to pass the slower runners in front of them. Binfield-Smith was the first Tiger as he crossed the finish line in 76th place. Cross managed a 94th place finish to close out a senior year that started with great promise, but was derailed by a mid-September injury that kept him from training for six weeks. Ben Cauley came in 172nd place, while Wyatt Hampton closed out his career with a 208th place finish. Cullen Larkin was the final point scorer for Murray High in 210th place, while Noble Kieffer finished 224th.
The Murray High girls finished 22nd out of the 29 complete teams to make it to the state championship. In boy’s action, the Tigers finished one point ahead of regional rival Fort Campbell in the team standings. The one-point difference meant that Murray High came in 22nd out of the 36 teams to make it to the state championship.
