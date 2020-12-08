MURRAY — The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association recently announced their All-Area teams. Calloway County and Murray High are members of Area 1 which encompasses most of western Kentucky and consists of schools from the following counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg and Webster.
Calloway County senior, Ainsley Smith was named the KTCCCA Area 1 Girls Runner of the Year. Smith was rewarded for her stellar senior campaign in which she went undefeated until her 11th place finish at the state championship meet. Calloway sophomore, Reese Settle, also made the All-Area first team while teammates Bella Swain and Brooklyn Smith were named to the All-Area second team. Calloway Coach Jonathan Grooms was named Area 1 High School Girls Coach of the Year.
For the Calloway County boys, sophomores Daniel Puckett and Dominic Cashion both earned All-Area nods. Puckett was named to the first team after a fantastic season in which he was named to the KHSAA All-State team after finishing 15th at the state championship. Cashion was named to the second team for his efforts in medaling in every race until the state championship.
“This collection of post-season awards is just further proof of the amazing success this group of runners had this past fall,” Grooms said. “In a typical year, we would have two to four runners make one of these all-area teams, and this year we had 10 (including four middle school runners). In fact, we led all programs in Area 1 in awardees overall. A lot of hard work was done to earn these awards and I am so proud of all the kids.”
Murray High junior Luke Cross was named to the boys KTCCCA Class A All-Area team. Cross earned the honor despite missing the postseason due to a contact tracing quarantine. He was rewarded for a season in which he won a race and became the first Murray boy to medal in every race.
Coach Emily Chipman’s Murray High squad also had three girls named to the team. Two of the Murray girls named to the Class A All-Area team are still in middle school as Jade Green and Leah Jenkins both earned recognition. The pair were joined by sophomore Marlee Riddle on the KTCCCA Class A All-Area team after the trio led Murray to a third-place finish in the region.
“I am very proud of their hard work and continued improvement,” Chipman said. “It is an honor to be their coach and I look forward to next season.”
