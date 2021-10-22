MURRAY — A chill has come over the Bluegrass State and leaves have started changing colors as we approach the end of October. The appearance of fall means that cross-country teams across Kentucky are preparing for post-season action. High school runners from Pikeville to Paducah are fine-tuning their strides for a chance to compete at the KHSAA Cross-Country State Championships on October 28-30.
For the Calloway County and Murray High School cross-country teams, the post-season trail to the Bourbon County Cross-Country Course in Paris starts in Trigg County on Saturday, October 23. Trigg County was chosen to host the KHSAA Class A and Class AA Region 1 Championships. The Class A Championship begins with the girls race at 1:30 in the afternoon with the boys taking to the course at 2:15. The Class AA Championships start at 3:30 when the girls hit the trails. The Class 2A boys will follow with a 4:15 start time.
The coaches from both local schools are excited about the prospect of racing for a berth in the state championship.
In the Class A Championship, the Murray High boys will face stiff competition in a nine-team field. Dawson Springs should have a clear path to the team title. The Panthers boast five of the top 15 seeds in the race.
Murray High could place four runners in the top 20 and should be in a close battle with Fort Campbell for the runner-up position. Fort Campbell is led by William Lubas while the Tigers have been led by Luke Cross. Lubas is the overall top seed, while Cross comes in as the number two seed based on their best times. Cross has been sidelined with a lower leg injury since a medal finish on September 10th at McCracken County but plans on competing in the regional final.
University Heights could be in the mix with Murray High and Fort Campbell for the runner-up spot if things go well on Saturday. Fulton County could be a sleeper team as they could finish with four of the top 25 runners. Livingston Central and Hickman County could also compete to advance as a team.
Murray High will field its strongest team in head coach Emily Chipman’s tenure. Cross was a preseason favorite to win the individual crown but has not trained consistently or raced for six weeks. He posted the second-fastest time in the region this season and it will be interesting to see what he has in the tank for the regional championship. While an individual regional title is probably too much to ask Cross should be good enough to help the Tigers advance to the state championship meet as a team. Ben Cauley and Wyatt Hampton have posted times that rank in the top 20 in the region this season. Guervenson Binfield-Smith has only competed in one varsity race in his short career but finished 17th against a tough field. Binfield-Smith should be a top finisher for the Tigers and score critical points to aid Murray High’s hopes to advance. Other runners that could score for the Tigers include Noble Kieffer, Luke Tompkins, and Chayse Yearry.
The Murray High girls team has a legitimate chance of claiming a spot in the state championship as a team. The Tigers will be locked in a tight competition with four other teams. Dawson Springs, Fort Campbell, and Crittenden County all have a legitimate chance to advance to the state meet.
Leah Jenkins has posted the fifth-best time in the region while teammate Jade Green heads into the championship with the eighth-best time. Marlee Riddle has been consistent and has the 11th fastest time in the region. Madeline Howell, Cammy Smith, and Meg Robinson could all score points for Murray High.
Murray Head Coach Emily Chipman is excited about the possibilities for her growing program.
“We have the strongest team of boys and girls I’ve coached in my 7 seasons of coaching,” Chipman said. “Coach Guse and I are very proud of our athletes. They have worked hard and improved a lot throughout the season. We have high hopes for Saturday. No matter how things turn out we are proud of all their accomplishments.”
Coach Johnathan Grooms’ Calloway County girls could repeat in Class AA action. The Lakers will have to push past a strong Webster County team and Trigg County to seize the trophy.
“Our region is a tough one to be in this year,” Grooms said. “On the boy’s side, Webster, Trigg, and us are all Top 10 teams in the state right now. The girls are going to be battling a tough Webster squad.”
Ainsley Smith has moved on to run for Murray State but that does not mean that Calloway County’s stranglehold on the individual or team championship will come to an end. Reese Settle enters the regional as the top seed and is the favorite to claim the individual title. Settle is the only girl in the region to go under 21 minutes but could see a challenge from Mayci Moore of Webster County.
Calloway boasts four of the fastest girls in the region with Addison Jennings, Bella Swain, and Emma Martin joining Settle near the top. Vayla Carlisle, Angie Emery, and Bella Norsworthy will all vie to score points for the Lakers. Swain has dealt with injuries throughout her senior season but is a tremendous competitor and will do whatever she can to help lead her team to another championship.
Grooms likes what he has seen from his young group this season.
“The girls have a strong group up front to lead the charge, ” Grooms said. “We are looking at putting three runners in the Top 5 (Reese Settle, Addison Jennings, and Bella Swain) hopefully which should get our team score started well.”
In the boys’ competition, Calloway must find a way to get past a couple of the state’s best teams in Trigg County and Webster County if they want to hoist the championship trophy. Webster County and Trigg County both five of the 16 fastest runners in the region while the Lakers boast five of the top 25.
“The boys will show out well in the Top 10 with our top three runners,” Grooms said. “We are going to try and sneak up on the field with our 4 and 5 to mix it up for the team title.”
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh is the top seed in the region but will get a serious challenge from Daniel Puckett of Calloway County, Trevor Baker, and Garrett West of Webster County.
Puckett, Landon McCartney, and Dominic Cashion give the Lakers three of the top seven runners in the region based on their best times. Puckett has been a model of consistency this season and is poised to compete for the regional title as an individual. McCartney has dealt with some injury issues but has raced well for the Lakers this season.
David Foote and Nick Caldwell could score valuable points for the Lakers having posted the 15th and 23rd best times in the region. Ezra Foote and Aiden Grooms could also score points for Calloway County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.