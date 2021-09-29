DRAFFENVILLE — The Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams joined runners from across western Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee for the Marshall County Invitational cross country meet on Saturday. Competitors from 22 different high schools made the trek to Marshall County High School on a beautiful Saturday morning, but the Lakers and Tigers were both without some of their top runners.
In boy’s action, Calloway County and Murray High were without the services of Daniel Puckett and Luke Cross, respectively, but the Lakers managed a seventh-place finish while Murray High came in 13th. The Calloway County girls team was without top runner Reese Settle and neither local team had enough competitors to qualify for the girl’s team standings.
Dominic Cashion led Calloway County’s boys around the course as he finished in 18th place. David Foote was a minute behind Cashion as he crossed the line in 37th place while teammate Nick Caldwell garnered a personal best time to claim 44th place. Ezra Foote came in 56th and Landon Carter was the final Calloway County runner to score in 77th place out of the 151 runners to complete the race. Aiden Grooms was just two seconds behind Carter in 78th place for the Lakers. Other Calloway County competitors that finished the race were Isaac Martin (85th), Dylan Price (102nd), Gary Rodgers (110th), and Cesar Villeda in 120th place.
The Lakers were without two of their top runners as all-state performer Daniel Puckett and newcomer Landon McCartney did not compete on Saturday.
Reese Settle has been the top finisher for the Calloway County girls all season but was not in the field at Marshall County on Saturday. Senior leader Bella Swain was in the field though and finished in 15th place to pace the Lakers. Vayla Carlisle was not far behind Swain in 19th place, while teammate Angie Emery came in 27th. Bella Norsworthy rounded out the Calloway County finishers in 30th place.
Luke Cross has been Murray High’s top finisher at each race he has competed in throughout his career, but the senior suffered a recent injury that has him sidelined. Ben Cauley ran his best race of the season and led the Tigers with a 59th place finish out of 151 competitors. Wyatt Hampton was close behind Cauley as he crossed the line in 66th place. Cullen Larkin and Noble Kieffer came in 84th and 86th, respectively, while Chayse Yearry rounded out the Murray High scorers in 98th place. Other finishers for the Tigers included Thomas Bucy (124th), Cody Hodges (144th), and Bryan Reeves (148th).
Leah Jenkins continued her outstanding campaign for the Murray High girls team by finishing in 23rd place to lead the Tigers. Marlee Riddle placed 42nd, while classmate Cammy Smith finished in 68th place out of the 84 runners that finished the race. Macey Collier came in 79th place as the final Murray High girl to cross the finish line.
The West Plains High School Zizzers from West Plains, Missouri dominated the team standings in both boys and girls action. The Zizzers were followed by Trigg County and Owensboro Apollo to complete the top three in the boy’s team competition. Hopkinsville and Graves County finished second and third in the girl’s team competition behind the dominant Zizzers.
