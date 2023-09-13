MURRAY — The cross country teams from Calloway County and Murray High traveled to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah Saturday morning for the 2023 McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Lakers claimed the runner-up trophy by finishing second out of 17 teams while the Murray High girls placed sixth. In boy’s action, the Tigers edged out Calloway in the battle for sixth and seventh place.
Reese Settle once again led coach Jonathan Grooms’ Calloway girls to a solid team performance. Settle finished fifth in the field of 57 while teammate Sadie Lilly claimed seventh place.
Vayla Carlisle was right on the heels of Lilly in eighth place and Mirielle Gupton nabbed 20th. Makenzie Price was the final point scorer for the Lady Lakers with her 41st-place showing. Emma Grooms crossed the finish line right behind Price in 45th.
For his part, Grooms was pleased with the performance of his team.
“It was another solid meet, the girls were still second even with a couple of pieces missing,” Grooms explained. “Sadie and Vayla ran smart races, letting the race play out over the whole 3.1 miles instead of going out too hard in the first mile. We had some sickness going through the team but still had several PRs.”
Jade Green and Leah Jenkins continue to lead the way for Emily Chipman’s Lady Tigers. Green nosed out Jenkins as the dynamic duo finished 10th and 11th respectively.
Sophia Spier came in 25th place while Bria Stiff nabbed 43rd. Macey Collier rounded out the scoring for Murray High in 54th place with Zoey Mason also finishing the race for the Lady Tigers in 57th place.
Graves secured the team title with 59 points. The Lady Eagles barely edged out Calloway County’s 65 total points. Fort Campbell took third place with 98 points. Murray High’s 118 points were good enough for their sixth-place finish.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith returned to action for Murray High in the boy’s race with a fifth-place showing. Preston Key secured 15th in the field of 123 runners for the Tigers while Luke Tompkins crossed the line in 25th place. Noble Kieffer and Chris Bloomdahl placed 44th and 46th respectively to close out the scoring for Chipman’s squad.
Owen Riddle (66th), Cullen Larkin (70th), Jack Stiff (75th), Pablo Perez (86th), Aeden Brogan (99th), Thomas Bucy (111th), Alex Sharp (112th), Gavin Gorman (121st), and Asher Kieffer (122nd) all made it around the five-kilometer course for Murray High.
Chipman was proud of the growth shown by both Murray High teams.
“Saturday’s race was one of the best racing days my team has ever had,” Chipman exclaimed. “All the varsity girls had some kind of PR and I had 14 boys run and 10 of them ran 25:01 or under! We only placed 6th but it was a huge day for morale and growth.”
The Calloway boys continue to improve as a group while they learn how to navigate a course without the lead of last year’s exceptional senior class. Ashton Robinson led the way for the Lakers with a 20th-place finish while Nathan Puckett was close behind in 23rd.
Nick Caldwell had a 29th-place showing with Micah Patton claiming 34th. Tommy Gomez was the final scorer for The Lakers in 38th place.
Cole Thomas (53rd), Roman Carlisle (59th), Ryan Turman (60th), Aiden Grooms (62nd), Sean Williams (63rd), Buxton Harrison (83rd), Corban Henshaw (87th), Jack Jansma (88th), and Kameron Myers (94th) all finished the race for the Lakers.
“The boys ran quicker as a group,” Grooms said after the race. “They are getting better each week in running the right pacing for the full 3.1 miles.”
Webster County claimed the team title with 77 points. Paducah Tilghman finished second with 103 points while Graves’ 107 points were good enough for third. Murray High scored 129 points in their sixth-place showing, while Calloway came in seventh with 139 points.
Calloway and Murray High will both travel back to Paducah on Saturday for the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park.
