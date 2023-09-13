MURRAY — The cross country teams from Calloway County and Murray High traveled to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah Saturday morning for the 2023 McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. The Lady Lakers claimed the runner-up trophy by finishing second out of 17 teams while the Murray High girls placed sixth. In boy’s action, the Tigers edged out Calloway in the battle for sixth and seventh place.

Reese Settle once again led coach Jonathan Grooms’ Calloway girls to a solid team performance. Settle finished fifth in the field of 57 while teammate Sadie Lilly claimed seventh place.

Tags

Recommended for you