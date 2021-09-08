MURRAY —It was a beautiful day for a run as 132 high school cross country runners from 17 different high schools descended upon Calloway County High School for the Calloway County Invitational. Neither Murray High nor Calloway County had enough high school competitors to be eligible for the girl’s team title, but enjoyed some individual success. Calloway County ran away with the boy’s team title while Murray High finished in eighth place.
In girl’s action, Calloway County’s Reese Settle claimed the runner-up spot just behind Allison Wood of Hopkinsville in the five-kilometer varsity race. Settle turned in an outstanding performance on her home course. Bella Swain returned from injury for the Lakers and managed a seventh-place finish. Swain will have plenty of time to improve over the course of the season to get back into top form before the post-season. Emma Martin was the only other Laker competing at the invitational and took 31st place out of the 47 total runners.
The Murray High girls had four competitors participating in the Calloway County Invitational on Saturday morning. The Tigers were led by Leah Jenkins’ medal-winning performance. Jenkins came in fifth place out of 47 competitors at just over three minutes behind the winner. Meg Robinson finished 33rd and Cammy Smith was close behind her in 37th place. Macey Collier rounded out the Murray High racers in 44th place.
Daniel Puckett powered through his home course with a terrific performance for so early in the season. Puckett looked like he was in mid-season form on his way to victory for the Lakers. Landon McCartney took home the runner-up spot and Dominic Cashion finished in fourth-place for Calloway County as the trio led four Lakers to medalist honors. David Foote claimed the other medal for the Lakers with an 18th place finish. Aiden Grooms came in 37th, while junior teammates Isaac Martin and Dylan Price finished 50th and 54th respectively. Landon Carter (57th place), Ezra Foote (59th place), Nathan Puckett (64th place), and Cesar Villeda (68th place) rounded out the Calloway County competitors. The Lakers claimed the boy’s team championship with a score of 52 points to runner-up Dawson Springs’ 60 points.
Luke Cross claimed the only medal won by a Murray High boy as he looks to work his way back to form. Cross finished seventh out of the 85 boys competing in the five-kilometer varsity race. Ben Cauley was the next Tiger runner to cross the finish line in 40th place just ahead of teammates Luke Tompkins (41st place) and Noble Kieffer (42nd place). Chayse Yearry (82nd place) and Cody Hodges (85th place) were the final two Murray High finishers of the day. The Tigers finished eighth in the team standings with 162 points.
Calloway County is scheduled to be off this week while Murray High will travel to McCracken County for the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational.
