MAYFIELD — The Calloway County and Murray High track and field teams traveled to Mayfield on Saturday for the Fast Times at Mayfield High meet.
Calloway County won the team title in both the boys and girls competition by defeating eight other teams that participated in the best-named track meet in the nation. The Murray High girls team placed third, while the Tiger boys claimed fifth place.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s Lady Lakers piled up the points with five individual titles and wins in three of the relay events. Calloway scored 187 points to top second-place Marshall County’s 147.
Sayde Lowe doubled up with victories in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Lowe also claimed third place in the pole vault.
McKenzie Davis secured victories in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, while also anchoring the Lady Lakers’ 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams to victory. McKenzie Love claimed the long jump, finished second in the 100 and was on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Emma Martin won the 300-meter hurdles for Calloway’s final individual title and the 4x400-meter relay team accounted for the eighth overall victory.
Calloway’s depth showed up in a big way. Olivia Anderson finished second in the 100 hurdles and ran on the 4x400 team. Sydney Naber nabbed third place in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and helped the 4x400 team to its title.
Avery Poston added a seventh-place finish in the 200 to her titles with the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Olivia Miles anchored the 4x400 team, won with the 4x200 team, placed second in the 400 dash and added a fourth-place finish in the high jump.
Brooklyn Smith was part of the 4x100 and 4x400 teams, while Vayla Carlisle and Bella Norsworthy finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 3200.
In addition to Lowe, Miles and Love, the Lady Lakers had a huge day in the field events. Martin took second in the long jump and Emma Grooms added a sixth n the triple jump. Ginny Mikulcik grabbed fifth in the discus, while Emily Brunn finished ninth in discus and eighth in the shot put.
Lydia Bell snared points with ninth place in the shot. Alec Rodgers was the runner-up in the high jump
The Lady Tigers of Murray High managed 76 points despite being shorthanded. Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s team got a victory from the 4x800-meter relay of Isabelle Bourne, Tatum Faulkner, Allie Vonnahme and Leah Jenkins for their lone first-place finish of the day.
Jenkins had a big day for Murray High as she added a second-place finish in the 1600, third place in the 800 and fifth in the 400. Kaydence Kindle placed second in the 200, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.
Alyssa Watkins was sixth in the 100 and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Vonnahme was sixth place in the 1600 and tenth in the discus. Canyon Bourque grabbed sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 200, while Bourne added fourth place in the 800-meter run to her 4x800 victory. Jade Green was the runner-up in the 3200 and Flora Falwell and Mira Kinsley snared seventh and eighth-place finishes in the triple jump.
In boys action, Calloway scored 122 points on their way to a 27-point victory over second-place Caldwell County. The Lakers got individual wins from Daniel Puckett in the 1600 and 800, while Luke Cullop won the shot put. Puckett also anchored the 4x800 team that included Nick Caldwell, Preston Carraway and Dominic Cashion to a first-place finish.
Tate Weatherly claimed runner-up finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Josiah Reyes was third in the 110 hurdles and Cohen McCartney was third in the 300 hurdles.
Hunter Winebarger scored with seventh place in the 400. Cashion added sixth in the 800 to his relay victory. Ezra Foote nailed down third place in the 3200.
In addition to the victorious 4x800 team the Lakers got points in the other relay events. The 4x100 team of Weatherly, Timarian Bledsoe, Carson, and Sam Chapman grabbed fourth. Chapman, McCartney, Gabe Carson and Weatherly scored a third place finish in the 4x200 and the team of Carraway, Cashion, McCartney, and Winebarger nabbed third in the 4x400.
In the field events, Carson was second in the long jump and ninth in the triple jump, while Jason Lopez finished eighth in the long jump. Cullop added fifth in the discus and Price Ayecock claimed third in the high jump.
The 4x200 really team of Xavier Biggers, Mason Grant, Amare Martin, and Christian Seavers secured a win for the Murray High boys. Will Mitchum claimed the discus title and Max Roza snagged first in the pole vault for the Tigers’ other two victories en route to their fifth place finish.
Luke Cross came in fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600, while Ben Cauley finished sixth in the 1600. Biggers added fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 and Grant posted a runner-up finish in the 100. Seavers scored in the 200 with a sixth place finish.
Mitchum placed fifth in the shot put. Mekhi Hudspeth tacked on sixth and eighth-place finishes in the discus and shot put to aid the Murray High effort.
Sebby’s Tigers scored in two other relay events to bolster their team standing. The 4x100 team of Biggers, Seavers, Grant and Kainoa Olive finished in second place, while the 4x800 team of Cross, Cauley, Owen Riddle and Luke Tomkins crossed the finish line in fourth place as the Tigers racked up 82 points.
Murray High will host a meet this afternoon that will involve several area teams at the track and field complex behind Murray High School.
