BOWLING GREEN — Both the Calloway County and Murray High girls soccer teams won a match and lost a match Saturday in the very competitive Lady Purples Classic, hosted at Bowling Green High School.
Those wins also came against the same team as Calloway got a late goal to defeat South Warren, 4-3, in a morning contest, while Murray High defeated the Lady Spartans, 3-1, in an afternoon match. Those results left Calloway at 2-6 and Murray High at 5-4-1.
Traditional state power Bethlehem of Bardstown handed the Lady Lakers a 6-1 defeat in their other match Saturday, while another state power, host Bowling Green, took an 8-1 win over the Lady Tigers.
For the Lady Lakers, Head Coach Savana Thielen’s team was able to emerge with its second win of the season as it continues to navigate treacherous waters of COVID--19. Once again, Calloway did not have all of its players, which has been the case from the start of the season, but the coach was proud of how her team fought its lineup issues to defeat South Warren.
“What we wanted to work on (Saturday) was getting into the groove of having the girls play with each other, but that’s hard when we’re still missing players,” Thielen said, noting that all of the absences were from players quarantined due to possible exposure, not positive COVID-19 tests.
“Still, we were able to beat a pretty good South Warren team. It was a pretty even game shotwise but we were able to attack them more and what I liked is that we attacked their end line in the second half and were able to get some crosses toward their goal.”
The game winner came with about 15 minutes left when Rylie Lencki scored off a Rylee McCallon feed to break a 3-3 tie. Goal-keeper Sunny Clark then preserved the win when she dove to deflect a shot at the left post for one of her 10 saves that morning.
McCallon supplied the first goal on a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the match but the Lady Spartans responded as Emersyn Cox scored the first of her two goals to send the match to halftime tied at 1-1. Lencki would get assists on the Lady Lakers’ next two scores, goals by Josey McManus and Addi Schumacher but Cox scored and teammate Agustina Pinilla got a penalty kick to knot the match at 3-3, setting the stage for Lencki’s winning tally.
In the loss to Bethlehem, McCallon had the only goal, while Clark recorded 10 saves against the Banshees.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers had the opposite result, winning in the afternoon against South Warren after having a tough morning against Bowling Green (5-2-1).
“We played better as a team,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor of the win over South Warren.
However, the Lady Tigers were like their Calloway counterparts in that they were missing some key players, this time because of injuries. One was to junior defender Riley Campbell but the other was to senior defender Hollis Bourque, one of the fastest players on the squad who had missed time earlier with a concussion. She returned last week but then sustained a heel injury in a loss at Graves County on Thursday.
“It’s actually kind of a weird thing. It’s on the bottom of her heel,” Traylor said, adding that immediate attention focused on her achilles tendon. “But that was looked at and she’s fine there, so I think she’ll be OK.”
Meanwhile, a familiar theme continued as junior forward Kyra Jones continues to score goals. She had every tally Saturday as she continued a binge that started in a win over Calloway two weeks ago when she scored four times in a 6-0 win. She now has 12 goals in the Lady Tigers’ last four matches.
“We actually scored in the first minute,” Traylor said of how Jones scored off an Avery Vanover feed. “South Warren scored their goal in the second half, then we were able to get a lot of pressure on them and Ava Flota kind of got clobbered as she went to the corner to give us the penalty kick, which Kyra converted.”
Up 2-1, the Lady Tigers put the match away when Isabelle Bourne found Jones for the hat trick and the final score.
“South Warren actually outshot us (11-10), but the big thing for us is that we were able to keep pressure on them. We had a lot of corner kicks, which means you’re getting the ball deep into their side of the field a lot.”
Ella Parker had six saves in the win over South Warren.
Traylor said the win Saturday was well-timed as it came after a bitter loss at Graves in which the Lady Tigers dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime.
“It’s definitely good to get back on the winning track,” she said.
