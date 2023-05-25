MURRAY—Calloway County High School has hired Kirsten Collins to be the new head girls’ basketball coach for the 2023-24 season. Collins has served as an assistant for Lady Laker basketball for five seasons. She replaces David Brown, who resigned after one season.

Calloway County Schools said Collins was previously the head girls basketball coach at Hickman County for two seasons before coaching in Calloway County. She played college basketball at Brescia University in Owensboro and in high school at Mayfield. 