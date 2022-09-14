OWENSBORO — Calloway County’s Javen Campbell had some early difficulties, then managed to finish well in Monday’s Kentucky Class 2A State Girls Golf Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club.

Campbell ended in 14th place out of 54 players from throughout the commonwealth with an 18-hole score of 92. A year ago, Campbell faced this same course in the state tournament and emerged with a 91 and a ninth-place finish after taking almost the same route as Monday.