OWENSBORO — Calloway County’s Javen Campbell had some early difficulties, then managed to finish well in Monday’s Kentucky Class 2A State Girls Golf Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club.
Campbell ended in 14th place out of 54 players from throughout the commonwealth with an 18-hole score of 92. A year ago, Campbell faced this same course in the state tournament and emerged with a 91 and a ninth-place finish after taking almost the same route as Monday.
“She started with a few bogeys, then had a double and was really inconsistent, but she continued playing and finally got pars on two of three holes and started looking more like herself,” said Calloway Head Coach Abby Montgomery, whose said she could feel Campbell’s and the other players’ pain. She played at alma mater Daviess County High School and dealt with the par-72 course a few times.
“I have played that course and it’s a tough one. They really can move those pin placements around up there to make it tough.”
Montgomery said that, keeping in line with last year’s state event, Campbell’s final holes were a matter of keeping her focus and not letting the course own her.
“If only she could’ve started better,” Montgomery said of Monday’s outing. “That would’ve made a big difference because she got a hold of herself toward the end and looked like the player we know she is.”
Campbell qualified for Monday’s tournament by winning the Class 2A Sectional 1 event a few weeks ago at the Boots Randolph Golf Course inside Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Trigg County. That marked the second straight year that Campbell entered the state tourney as the Sectional 1 medalist.
