PROVIDENCE — The conditions were anything but easy Saturday for the inaugural Class 2A Region 1 Golf Tournament at the Providence Country Club.
Rain fell throughout the day, adding an extra challenge to an already difficult game. However, Calloway County sophomore Javen Campbell was able to rise above that distraction and walked away with an individual championship, as well as the region’s automatic berth in the state 2A tournament later this season.
In addition, Campbell’s classmate, Kaylee Tharp, also emerged with a state berth by finishing as the fifth-best individual.
“I was in Madisonville with the boys (who also played their 2A regional Saturday), so I haven’t had a chance to talk to those girls yet, but I am sure they are tickled to death. I’m looking forward to our practice session (today) to hear from them, but they have to be excited,” said Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles. “Of course, you’re always excited to take kids to a state tournament.
“Two years ago, I was able to take one of our boys and one of girls and it’s always fun to be able to do that.”
Saturday, it came down to a matter of survival as scores rose because of the unforgiving conditions. Campbell finished her 18 holes with a 91, but that was enough to secure the win. Tharp also battled the rain and ended her round with a 109.
“This is still a learning and growing experience for them, as well as most of our players,” Miles said. “I mean, you’re playing in a region tournament and there’s a lot of pressure there. This builds confidence, too, especially with them being youngsters.
“It also makes them excited about playing golf.”
Meanwhile, at the Madisonville Country Club, the Lakers came away empty when it came to state berths. Junior Caleb Ticknor led his team with an 83, while senior Tanner Crouch ended with an 86 and sophomore Micah Koeneke had a 92.
“Madisonville is a pretty tricky course and you’ve got to be great off the tee because you can get into a lot of trouble. That’s what happened to our boys,” Miles said, noting that his players did not necessarily play bad golf on Saturday. “Really, it came down to a very few holes where this happened, but that was enough to raise their scores to where they couldn’t qualify.
“But I’m proud of them. They kept their composure and kept at it, so it wasn’t all bad. Even when you fail, you can still learn and I think these boys did that today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.