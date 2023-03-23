Cashion signing

Calloway County track and field/cross country athlete Dominic Cashion signs the pages that comprised the National Letter-of-Intent that he submitted Wednesday to Kentucky Wesleyan. Standing behind Cashion were, from left, grandfather Frank Scott, brother Damian, father Donnie and mother Edna.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — When Jeff Sparks started his tenure as a coach with the Calloway County track and field/cross country program five years ago, he had a conversation with then-eighth grader Dominic Cashion.

He told him that running could lead to some great opportunities.

