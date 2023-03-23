MURRAY — When Jeff Sparks started his tenure as a coach with the Calloway County track and field/cross country program five years ago, he had a conversation with then-eighth grader Dominic Cashion.
He told him that running could lead to some great opportunities.
“I told him that he could use running to pay for his college education,” Sparks remembered Wednesday morning as Cashion, now a senior, signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro. “For that to actually happen is really exciting for me.”
Cashion signed his letter with family members, coaches and members of the track and cross country teams in attendance at the campus’ media center.
A middle distance/distance runner, Cashion has been a big part of the Lakers’ success in recent years, including a Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 championship two years ago in which the Lakers supplanted state superpower Paducah Tilghman. He also has been part of school-record efforts in the 3200 and 1600-meter relays.
“They’re difficult to beat in track. That was an especially big thing to go out there and beat a team that is so well-respected throughout the state,” said Cashion, who said he is looking to finish his Laker career with a bang after encountering injuries in the fall during cross country season. “O)h yeah! I have big plans with my senior year. I had some walls to overcome (with the injuries in the fall), but I’m ready now.”
Cashion also said that having his college choice made before his final season of track and field helps remove a potential distraction. He said he visited Kentucky Wesleyan once, and that was all it took.
“It was the sense of family that I’ve had here,” he said of how he and another high school prospect visited at the same time. “They were all very welcoming up there. The thing was that none of the athletes who were already there were told that our visit was for athletics. They just saw us with the coach and all started coming over and saying, ‘Hey! How are you doing? They introduced themselves. It was like we were already family.”
Cashion’s cross country coach, Jonathan Grooms, said he had the pleasure of having Cashion on his team for six years, starting as a seventh grader.
“Just a tidbit for everyone here,” Grooms said, before going into the point of emphasis, “Dominic is the first person in school history to be (All-Region 1 in cross country) five years in a row.
“Really, from the standpoint of coaching, it’s just been interesting to watch him grow as a person, and to see the maturity, especially the last couple of years, and it’s been awesome to see.”
Calloway Head Track and Field Coach Mike Wicker said he remembers being present when Sparks was telling Cashion, as an eighth grader, about how running could someday pay for college. Wicker said Wednesday that the results are all one has to see to know that the youngster was paying attention.
“He’s been a pleasure to coach,” he said, ending his comments with a message for the athletes in the room. “If you’re looking to compete at the next level, Dominic is a good model to follow. Show up. Work hard. Keep the grades up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.