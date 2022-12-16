Davis signs

Calloway County soccer player Harlee Davis signs a National Letter-of-Intent with Wabash Valley Community College Thursday, as her parents, RaShea, left, and Robbie, right, watch during a ceremony at the campus library.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY— Up until about three weeks ago, it appeared that the soccer career of Calloway County Lady Lakers standout Harlee Davis had concluded.

She was not planning on playing collegiately after putting together a nice career for herself at the Murray campus. 