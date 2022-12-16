MURRAY— Up until about three weeks ago, it appeared that the soccer career of Calloway County Lady Lakers standout Harlee Davis had concluded.
She was not planning on playing collegiately after putting together a nice career for herself at the Murray campus.
“I thought it was going to be really hard to balance studying and playing because, when you get into college, the work load is so much higher than it is in high school,” Davis said Thursday, minutes after she had proven to a large crowd of friends, family members, coaches and school officials that she had changed her mind by signing a National Letter-of-Intent to play at Wabash Valley College, a junior college in Mount Carmel, Illinois, which borders the state of Indiana. “It was from only having to do it two years because I’m not planning to go to another four-year place.”
One of the people in attendance Thursday was her club soccer coach of the past two years, Tony Sonnaband of the UK Soccer Team that is based in Paducah. Sonnaband said he had learned that Davis, who earned All-4th District and All-Region 1 honors as a midfielders this past season, was not planning to play at the collegiate level and felt an opportunity was being lost.
He knows Wabash Valley Head Coach Patrick Harris and decided to see if a connection could be made. It was, three weeks ago.
“I have known of Harlee since middle school, probably, but mainly since she has been with the UK soccer team,” Sonnaband told the audience as he began his speech about Davis’ time with UK (which stands for United Kingdom, Sonnaband’s native land). “So we had to rebuild the team two years ago and I was asking, ‘Would she want to play for us?’ So she joined the team and it didn’t matter where we played her, she was phenomenal. She consistently won accolades. She led us in goals, assists. At a college showcase, she was the only one to score a goal when we couldn’t do anything against this one team.
“So I was really disappointed when I heard that she wouldn’t be playing college soccer. So I know a guy (Harris) and they were able to talk and now she’s decided to play for Wabash and they are getting a great kid, great player, role model. She’s going to make the game something different and something special.”
Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark also was present Thursday, as he was when Davis’ classmate, Addi Schumacher, signed a few weeks ago with Bethel University of McKenzie, Tennessee. Stark said he has known Davis for about seven years, going back to her time as a player in the Revolution program in Murray.
He became Calloway head coach a few weeks before this past season began and said Thursday that there was one thing he knew would make his first season easier — Davis being on the team.
“I knew I didn’t have to say anything because Harlee would be the coach on the field,” Stark recalled. “It’s so rewarding to have a player like that.
“She was a team captain and selected as our offensive MVP at our end-of-the-year banquet and anyone that watched us this season knows why. She was just a phenomenal player.”
He said one of the first people to ask him if he was interested in taking the Calloway job was Davis’ mother, RaShea, as she sent him a text. Almost immediately behind RaShea’s text was one from Harlee.
“She said, ‘Hey! You’ve got to do this!’” Stark said.
Harlee said that, in heading to Wabash, she feels very comfortable and her discussions with Harris are the biggest reason.
“Their coach is really about us being a student before being an athlete,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Well, what if I have to go study and have to miss a practice here?’ He said, ‘What’s your title here?’ I said ‘student-athlete.’ He goes, ‘And what’s the first word?’ I said, ‘student.’
“He said, ‘There you go.’”
