Calloway County's TJ Hargrove keeps a close eye on Owensboro Senior's Ethan Pendleton (23) as he is guarded by Owensboro Catholic's Parker Gray (white uniform) last week during the Region 3 boys title game at Owensboro.

 Photo provided

MURRAY  The last time TJ Hargrove was at an event inside fabled Rupp Arena in Lexington was March 2003. 

His seat was on the floor, as a freshman player for a Calloway County High School boys basketball team that participated in that year’s Boys Sweet 16. When the Lakers had beaten Mayfield in the Region 1 title game several days earlier, he had not been able to dress in his uniform, as it was not his turn. The game at Rupp was on his rotation.