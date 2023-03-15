MURRAY — The last time TJ Hargrove was at an event inside fabled Rupp Arena in Lexington was March 2003.
His seat was on the floor, as a freshman player for a Calloway County High School boys basketball team that participated in that year’s Boys Sweet 16. When the Lakers had beaten Mayfield in the Region 1 title game several days earlier, he had not been able to dress in his uniform, as it was not his turn. The game at Rupp was on his rotation.
Hargrove graduated from Calloway in 2006. Since then, he has returned to the Calloway system as a teacher and coach. He still teaches at Calloway Middle, but he has another activity as well … the reason he is returning to Rupp for the first time in 20 years this week.
Hargrove has officiated high school and small-college basketball the past eight years and, starting today, he will start his first stint as an official for the Boys Sweet 16.
“Luckily, I saved up some personal days,” Hargrove said of his teaching schedule, which is having to be altered a bit this week. “The crazy thing is, when I started doing this, the main reason was just to pick up some extra money because I had gotten out of coaching (he coached at the middle school several years before serving as an assistant to then-Head Coach Bruce Lane at the high school).
“Am I having to pinch myself? Absolutely and I know a ton of officials across the state, whether it’s at the high school or college level, who say that, for any referee in the state of Kentucky, this is obviously a bucket-list thing. Eight years ago, I wouldn’t have said that it was a possibility. When you’re first starting out, it’s not something you think about it. You just start out like everybody else, doing 102 games and 80 or 90 percent of those were for middle school, so you don’t let your mind go beyond that. You’re just running around doing games.”
As time has elapsed, though, Hargrove’s reputation has climbed. Last week, he officiated his fifth Kentucky region boys title game, a matchup of arch rivals Owensboro Senior and Owensboro Catholic for the Region 3 championship at one of the most recognized venues in Kentucky high school basketball, the Owensboro Sports Center. Senior won, 63-41.
“Five years ago, though, when I got my first region championship assignment (as a Region 1 official, he has handled Region 2 and 3 tournaments, since Region 1 officials are not allowed to call the Region 1 tourney), I started thinking, ‘Hey! You know what? If I stay on this same path, a few years down the road, I might be considered (for a Sweet 16).’
“I’ve had some really good mentors within (the Region 1 Association) and a lot of good people to give me advice. In fact, I talked with (longtime Region 3 official) Steve Divine from Owensboro) and he is one of the clinicians for camps I go to. He’s done the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and has called several Missouri Valley Conference games, but he heard that I would be doing the Sweet 16 this week. He said, ’TJ, man, this is a big deal dude!’
“‘Out of 1700 officials in the state of Kentucky, you’re one of 16 getting to step onto that court. Don’t take it for granted.’ And he said that, of all of the games that’s ever done … high school and college … he said that probably the most ‘cotton-mouthed’ he’s ever been was as he was walking onto the court for the Boys Sweet 16. He said that as soon as he stepped onto the floor at Rupp Arena, he said his mouth was dry. He had to take it all in.”
Hargrove said all of this brings him back to 2003, when he was a freshman at Calloway and was sitting on the bench in a pullover shirt and khaki slacks, as the Lakers beat Mayfield for the region title.
“All I could keep thinking about, as that final horn sounded and everybody rushed the court (at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus), was I would get to dress and warm up at Rupp Arena … and it was awesome,” he said. “Now, 20 years later, I’m going back to Rupp.”
