MURRAY — Calloway County High School senior Adison Hicks has signed to play collegiate softball in her hometown for the Murray State Racers.
Hicks has been a standout infielder during her time with CCHS Laker Softball. During her junior season, she helped lead her team to the Kentucky 2A State Championship and District Championship. She was named to the Kentucky 2A state tournament team, regional tournament team, district tournament team, and second team all-state selection. She was a member of the 2021 Kentucky East/West All-Star team, and the Region 1 Player of the Year. She broke six single season school records during her junior season by posting a .536 batting average, hitting 7 home runs, 7 triples, scoring 51 runs, compiling 60 hits, and stealing 39 bases. She has also received multiple team MVP and defensive awards.
In addition to her accomplishments on the softball field, she has received numerous KHSAA academic awards, and she maintains a 3.9 GPA. She participates in the FBLA and FFA at her school as well. She was also a four-year starter for volleyball, where she also received district tournament team and regional tournament team honors.
Hicks is appreciative of all who have helped her along the way, including her youth coach Sheri Hancock and her CCHS coach Kady Arant.
“I’ve been with her [Hancock] since I was six years old. She’s taught me about everything I know. Coach Arant stepped in and really helped me, and taught me how to be a leader,” said Hicks. “Thank you to my teammates for always being there and to my parents for always dragging me around everywhere.”
Hicks is excited for the opportunity to play for the Racers.
“I love the campus, the coaches, and the players. I think it will be fun playing in my hometown.”
“Adison Hicks embodies what a true competitor should be. Her passion for the sport is showcased through her dedication, exceptional talent, and leadership. I am so proud of her accomplishments and cannot wait to see what unfolds for her in the coming years as a Murray State Racer,” said CCHS softball head coach Kady Arant.
Adison is the daughter of Jimmy Dan and Melissa Hicks of Murray. At Murray State, Hicks is undecided on which major she will choose.
