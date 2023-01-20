MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”
However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
“I love red,” McCartney said Thursday afternoon as he talked about his road to running at the NCAA Division 1 level. “It is going to be a little weird going to a place that is so close to Murray State, but it’s definitely been like a surreal moment getting there.”
Actually, “surreal” is the perfect way to describe how McCartney’s path to Peay developed. He arrived at Calloway as a sophomore after his family moved to the Murray area from the town of Belton, Texas (between Waco and Austin) but then began two years of injury issues. First, he sustained a stress fracture in one of his legs as a sophomore. Then, he lost his entire junior year to a broken collar bone.
However, once he was finally able to put feet to course as a senior, big things happened. He ran well and finished with a flourish with a fifth-place effort at the Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 Meet at Marshall County and a 16th-place effort at the state championships near Paris.
Then, he decided to test himself against a very competitive field in a 3200-meter event on the campus of Bellarmine University in Louisville that came after the state meet. This amounted to a cross country combine session, with numerous college coaches and scouts in attendance, and others watching via online communications. McCartney again showed his worth and it was enough to begin sending some of those representatives his way.
“That’s kind of how recruiting goes, though,” said Calloway Head Coach Johnathan Grooms as to the late timing in which McCartney began getting serious attention. He said he would have been glad to have promoted the senior well before the aftermath of the Louisville event. “I mentioned this at the signing but I wish I’d had him more because his best two runs were his last two, and that’s where you want to have your best runs and he did, but he was good all season.
“I really think, from a collegiate standpoint, he’s got a chance to do something really decent in college because he has a lot of untapped potential, and I think Austin Peay is going to see that.”
McCartney earned All-Region and All-State honors as a senior.
McCartney said a few schools showed serious interest but it was Peay and Head Coach Tony Nicolosi that were ahead of the pack from the start. Nicolosi met McCartney at the Bellarmine event and the relationship strengthened from that point.
“I had a good visit at Austin Peay and I enjoyed the coach and the program and what they’re trying to do with it. So I just thought I’d put my faith in that program, just like their coach has,” he said. “I thought the dream was over (because of the injuries), that I wouldn’t be able to run collegiately at all, and certainly not at a Division 1 program like that. I worked really hard and Coach Grooms worked with me a lot, along with (Calloway assistant Jeff) Sparks, and that consistent practice, along with some luck in meeting those coaches, just turned it around.”
