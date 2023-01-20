McCartney signs with Peay

Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney, seated, signed his National Letter-of-Intent last week with family members, back from left, brother Cohen, mother Tina, father Jerry and brother Trent Low in attendance.

 Photo provided

MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”

However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.

