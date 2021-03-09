Calloway’s Orange signs grid letter with Aurora

MURRAY — Calloway County High School recently held a signing ceremony for a member of the Calloway County Lakers football program. After a standout career for the Lakers, Calloway County senior Zachary Orange announced that he is joining the Aurora University Spartans football program. Aurora University is an NCAA Division III school located in Aurora, Illinois. The Spartans are a member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Orange is joining an outstanding program. Aurora University is coached by former NFL wide-receiver Don Beebe. In his first season at the helm, Beebe led the Spartans to a record setting season. He was named D3football.com North Region Coach of the Year. Beebe led the Spartans to a 9-2 record in his first season as the program’s head coach including a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division III playoffs. Aurora won the 2019 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championship and Beebe was named the NACC Coach of the Year.
Orange spent time on both offense and defense for the Lakers, but it was his time as a running back that caught the attention of scouts. Orange led the Lakers in rushing with 437 total yards and 62.4 yards per game during the shortened 2020 season. His two rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team.
Orange is excited about the opportunity to join the Spartans football family.
“It felt like home when I first got there. I just really fell in love with the campus,“ Orange said. “The coaches reminded me of my high school coaches and the ones who led me to love the game.”
CCHS Football Coach Chris Champion knows that Aurora University is getting a player who will work hard to do whatever he can to help his team.
“Zach is an ultimate competitor and student of the game,” Champion said. “Aurora is getting a player who is passionate about the game and has just barely scratched the surface of his ability. Zach has grown tremendously over the last three seasons and I expect him to continue to improve year in and year out.”
