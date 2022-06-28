LEXINGTON — Calloway County High School golfer Aidan Poston tied for 11th in the boys 15-18 age division of last week’s Bluegrass Golf Tour College Showcase at the University Club’s Big Blue Golf Course and Wildcat Course.
Poston, who will a Laker senior during the upcoming season, carded a two-round score of 168 as she had 18-hole scores of 83 and 85 to finish out of the top 10 by three strokes. J.D. Collins of Lexington won the event by scoring a two-day total of 150 with consecutive 75s. That was good enough to win the event by five strokes.
A week earlier, though, Poston tamed a course that is still seen as one of the toughest in the commonwealth as he won the Bluegrass Tour stop at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in the northern Marshall County community of Gilbertsville.
Poston took the day’s first-place honors with a 1-over-par score of 73, which was five strokes better than Jax Malone of Owensboro and seven strokes ahead of JT Witherspoon of Madisonville. This gave Poston his first win of the season the Bluegrass Tour.
Poston barely missed a berth in last year’s Kentucky State Boys High School Tournament when he was edged out in a playoff that required three holes at the Region 1 Tournament at Paducah. McCracken County’s Camryn Beatty’s birdie on the 10th hole at the ultra-tough Country Club of Paducah gave him the last remaining qualifying spot.
