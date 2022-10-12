OWENSBORO — Calloway County senior Daniel Puckett turned in an elite performance at the Daviess County Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, to pace coach Jonathan Grooms’ squad to a 12th-place finish out of 31 teams. Reese Settle claimed 23rd to lead the Lady Lakers to a seventh-place showing in a 24-team field at the event.

Puckett’s time of 16:11.93 was good enough for ninth place in the field of 329 runners. Landon McCartney came in 33rd, with teammate Dominic Cashion close behind in 35th place. Nathan Puckett finished 154th, while Nick Caldwell rounded out the Calloway County scoring in 192nd place. 

