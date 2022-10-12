OWENSBORO — Calloway County senior Daniel Puckett turned in an elite performance at the Daviess County Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, to pace coach Jonathan Grooms’ squad to a 12th-place finish out of 31 teams. Reese Settle claimed 23rd to lead the Lady Lakers to a seventh-place showing in a 24-team field at the event.
Puckett’s time of 16:11.93 was good enough for ninth place in the field of 329 runners. Landon McCartney came in 33rd, with teammate Dominic Cashion close behind in 35th place. Nathan Puckett finished 154th, while Nick Caldwell rounded out the Calloway County scoring in 192nd place.
Cole Thomas was less than two seconds behind Caldwell in 196th place. Aiden Grooms (203rd), Micah Patton (260th), Ryan Turman (271st), Cesar Villeda (284th), Buxton Harrison (286th), Sean Williams (293rd), and Dylan Price (304th) also finished the race at Yellow Creek Park for the Lakers.
Settle’s 23rd-place showing was 40 spots higher than the next Lady Laker to finish. Sadie Lilly claimed 63rd place with Bella Norsworthy crossing the line just behind her in 69th place for Grooms’ squad. Addison Jennings finished in 76th place. Vayla Carlisle closed the scoring for the Lady Lakers by claiming 86th in the field of 212 competitors.
Angie Emery was a mere two seconds behind Carlisle in 87th place. Makenzie Price was the final finisher for Calloway County as she covered the five-kilometer course in 187th place.
Both Calloway County cross country teams return to action at Marshall County High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the KHSAA Region 1 Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.