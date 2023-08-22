Settle wins title

Calloway County’s Reese Settle (104) is now the Lady Lakers’ cross country record holder for a 5K race.

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

ELIZABETHTOWN — On one of the biggest cross country stages in Kentucky Saturday night, Calloway County senior Reese Settle performed like a star.

The Lady Laker standout broke her school’s record for the 5K distance with a time of 19:39 during the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold at the sprawling Elizabethtown Sports Park. That performance was good for 21st place in the individual race out of 242 runners.

