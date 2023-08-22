ELIZABETHTOWN — On one of the biggest cross country stages in Kentucky Saturday night, Calloway County senior Reese Settle performed like a star.
The Lady Laker standout broke her school’s record for the 5K distance with a time of 19:39 during the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold at the sprawling Elizabethtown Sports Park. That performance was good for 21st place in the individual race out of 242 runners.
“This is the third or fourth time we’ve been to this. It’s a great race,” said Calloway Head Coach Jonathan Grooms, not understating why he decided to put his team in the field under the lights at E-Town.
“For the varsity division, you’ll have about 300 runners, so it’s a large race. It’s also the best early-season meet in the state. The fastest kids in the state are going to be there. That’s the reason you drive three hours, because you’re going to run with the best.”
Settle broke the mark set by current Murray State athlete Ainsley Smith by only two seconds.
“And I think Reese has a lot more to go. She’s just a strong runner and she really doesn’t slow down with distance, plus she’s very competitive. I mean, she’s a Settle, right?” Grooms said, referring to Settle’s older sister, Charlee, also now at Murray State, who is the Lady Lakers’ all-time scoring leader in basketball. “She just always goes hard.”
However, Grooms said he was impressed with two other Lady Lakers on Saturday. Sadie Lilly and Vayla Carlisle both ran times that were faster than he said he was projecting for them. Lilly finished in 21:08, while Carlisle ran a 21:27.
“I thought Sadie would run a 21:30 or something like that and, with Vayla, I was thinking low 22s. Both of them were really faster than projected. I was happy to see that,” he said.
On the boys’ side, this was the first look at the Lakers after having the likes of Daniel Puckett, Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney, all of whom are now running at the college level.
Grooms, however, said that, while the Lakers’ finish probably was not really high on the leaderboard, what was exhibited was a firm understanding of the long-standing cross country philosophy of grouping. Calloway’s five runners all finished within 41 seconds of each other. And while those times were coming within the 19-minute range, which are not threatening the likes of Louisville superpowers St. Xavier and Trinity, along with North Oldham, Grooms definitely sees possibilities.
“All of them ran career-bests but what I like right now is that they’re competing and pushing each other (in practices). In previous years, you have a Daniel (Puckett, now at Freed Hardeman) and everybody’s pushing really hard, but he’s still way ahead, whereas we’ve got this group, and they’re all very similar,” Grooms said. “So they’re going to keep working in training and constantly try to push each other and beat each other, and there will be growing pains.
“But, by the time the later part of the season rolls around, I think we’ll have a better group, maybe than even last year, if we can get them to cut off a minute of their times.”
Puckett’s brother, Nathan, led the way for Calloway Saturday with a 19:02. Nick Caldwell was next with a 19:13 with Micah Patton, Tommy Gomez and Landon Carter comprising the rest of the grouping. Junior varsity runner Ashton Robinson will also definitely bear watching after running a 19:12 in the JV boys race.
The Run for the Gold is believed to be the only nighttime cross country event for Kentucky high schools, as most races happen either during the morning or mid-afternoon. Grooms said the venue at E-Town perfectly suited this event as its course is comprised of soccer fields, all of which are illuminated.
He also said the Run for the Gold is popular because it is happening at a time of day that seems much more suitable for running, whereas morning races bring rising humidity and dew remaining on the grass into play.
