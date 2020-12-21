MURRAY — Ainsley Smith is not sure what her future holds but what is certain is that she is a coach’s dream and her 2020 cross country season was a phenomenal success. My first experience watching a cross country race in the state of Kentucky was at the Mike Wright Classic in Cadiz on Sept.12. I was not familiar with any of the runners, but I immediately noticed that Smith, a Calloway County High School senior, stood out from all of the other athletes she was competing against. It was not just her athletic prowess that caught my eye, but also how she encouraged other runners and exemplified great sportsmanship.
Calloway County Head Coach Jonathan Grooms praised the efforts of his senior standout.
“Ainsley is a great example of what a high school athlete should strive to be,” Grooms said. “She had natural talent which was clear even in middle school, but through hard work and perseverance, she made improvements every year.”
Smith won the Mike Wright Classic that crisp September morning and then proceeded to win every race she competed in during the regular season. After completing a perfect regular season that saw Smith set a new school record of 19:41, she turned her sights on the goal of winning her first regional title. In the regional championship, Smith had no worries as she finished almost two full minutes ahead of her closest rival.
After winning the region and helping her team reach its goal of becoming regional champions, Smith still had one more personal goal to achieve. At the KHSAA State Championship, she met that goal of finishing in the top 15 and being named to the KHSAA All-State team.
Smith had to fight through the challenges of a world dealing with COVID-19 as she prepared for her final high school season. The limitations on contact with coaches and teammates made training difficult during the summer, but she persevered.
“I trained by myself from March until the beginning of the cross country season,” Smith said. “With the cancellation of our track season, I knew that it was going to be critical to stay in shape and push myself daily. I focused on my weakest areas and tried to become stronger with a weekly plan.”
Coach Grooms was not surprised by the growth of Smith this season. He knew from years of working with her how dedicated Smith would be to improving and reaching her goals.
“You can clearly identify through time and race placing her jumps from year-to-year,” Grooms said. “Instead of just talking about being better, she put in the work to get better.”
Although her senior season saw Smith earn a perfect regular season, a regional championship, all-district, all-area, and all-state honors, it was not without difficulties. COVID-19 has impacted just about every aspect of life and athletic competitions saw tremendous changes.
“The most difficult thing about this season was the uncertainty of what each meet and practice would look like,” Smith said. “It was like training yourself for a race that might not even happen. With the guidelines and regulations changing so often, it was hard to expect how certain schools would handle their meets and who would show up.” Smith heaped praise on her teammates for how they handled the adversity thrown at them. “I think, despite the mental toughness and the self-discipline that it took for us this season, our entire team was able to show their dedication to this sport with the incredible amounts of hard work, despite the uncertainty.”
I asked Smith to reflect on her fantastic senior season and tell me about her favorite memory from the year. Ever the consummate teammate, Smith’s favorite moment from the season was not of an individual win or even breaking the school record.
“My favorite moment from this season was cheering on my fellow teammates as they crossed the finish line at regionals, because we then knew that we had for sure won the region,” Smith said. “Being able to win the overall team score on our own home course was such a great feeling. I was also glad to be able to talk to runners from other schools before and after the race. It was a day of celebration for everyone, I think each school had a successful day and that filled the rest of the day with positivity.”
An outstanding student, Smith has not decided where she will attend college next fall. She is being actively recruited by several schools at this time and plans on making a decision after her track season this spring.
Grooms believes that whatever college she eventually chooses will be getting an outstanding addition to their program.
“Her growth as a runner has been amazing to watch,” Grooms said. “The great news is that she still has a lot of room to grow as a runner in college.”
“I told her Father during her sophomore year that she would break every distance record Calloway has for cross country and track by the time she graduated,” Grooms continued. “She is such a great young lady with a bright future. It has been an honor to coach, guide and mentor her. Also it just so happens she is now the fastest Calloway runner ever at 800m, 1600m and 5000m.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.