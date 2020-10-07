CADIZ — The Calloway County High School and Murray High School cross-country teams participated in the Fenton Dawson Invitational on Saturday at West End Park in Cadiz. Trigg County High School hosted the meet, which drew20 teams from across western Kentucky.
Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith took full advantage of ideal running conditions, winning the five-kilometer girls’ race with a school-record time of 19:41.58 for her fifth win in as many tries to start the 2020 season. Bella Swain, a Calloway junior, finished sixth with teammate Brooklyn Smith (eighth grade) finishing in eighth. Emma Martin rounded out the Lady Lakers receiving awards as the eighth-grader came in 17th place.
Murray High eighth-grader Leah Evans was the top Lady Tiger finisher as she took 15th place with a time of 25:12.64. Sophomore Marlee Riddle (18th place) and seventh-grader Jade Green (19th place) both finished in the top 20.
In the boys’ race, Calloway County and Murray High combined to place four runners in the top 20. Daniel Puckett, a Calloway sophomore, was the runner-up with a time of 17:04.55 with sophomore teammate Dominic Cashion finishing in fifth with a time of 17:42.03. Luke Cross, a Murray High junior, finished sixth with a time of 17:57.09. It was the first time since 2013 that a Murray High runner finished a five-kilometer race in under eighteen minutes. David Foote (sophomore) was the final Calloway competitor to finish in the top 20 with a time of 18:47.73.
As a team, Calloway County tied with Dawson Springs for second with 67 points. Calloway was then awarded third due to a tie-breaker.
