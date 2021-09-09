MURRAY — So far, both of Calloway County’s soccer teams have found the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament to their liking.
Thursday night, the Lakers jumped into the waters of the state tournament and found them to be quite tranquil as they shook off the rust of a week of playing no matches to ease past Hopkins County Central by a 4-0 count at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. That also marked the Lakers’ fifth win in a row.
Meanwhile, about 45 minutes north in Paducah, the Lady Lakers were moving into the Sectional 1 title match by dispatching Trigg County, 3-0, at Jetton Field. This means that both the Lakers and Lady Lakers will be hosting a 2A state doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
The Lakers will face Webster County at 1:30 with the Lady Lakers to follow against Hopkins County Central at 3.
Lakers welcome
back McGrew in
calming Storm
As the sun was sinking in the west Thursday evening, that was when the Lakers’ offense finally began clicking and Head Coach Evan Pierce admitted that he could see that the week off had caused his team to lose some of its punch.
That changed when a player who has not seen the field himself in about three weeks returned. And it did not take long for senior midfielder to make an impact.
“His first touch was an assist,” Pierce said of McGrew, who was able to track the ball into the right side of the Hop Central zone and find reliable junior forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh in front of the net for an easy score about 16 minutes into the match after the Lakers (7-2) had misfired on the kind of scoring chances with which they had consistently been lighting up scoreboards before the week-long break.
“We started out a little slow and, to be honest, our finishing was a little suspect there starting out,” Pierce said, switching to McGrew’s impact. “It’s good to have him back.
“But I wanted to be careful with him, so we played him in 10-minute spurts so he wouldn’t get too tired too quick because he hasn’t been on the field at all.”
McGrew’s last action was in August at Marshall County. That means that the Lakers’ winning streak has happened with one of their primary weapons unavailable. Pierce said McGrew was out because of COVID-19 protocols.
“Now, we’ve got him back and he gives us a good bit of speed out there and he’s good with the ball,” Pierce said.
Once the Lakers scored the first goal, the rest came a little easier. Forward Ethan Carson scored the second goal with about nine minutes left before halftime to pad the lead to 2-0.
Then, it was Agesen-Pagh, who has become a force around the net in recent weeks, with another goal nine minutes into the second half to increase the lead to 3-0. And, once more, it would be Agesen-Pagh achieving the hat trick with a goal off a Carson assist.
“If we can just get to finishing more, we’re going to be OK,” said Pierce, whose team did possess the ball the majority of the match in the Storm’s zone, outshooting Hop Central (3-7) 23-3 Thursday. “We’re just giving up too many great chances. I thought we really could’ve taken advantage of a couple in the opening minutes.
“We just need to finish the job.”
Lady Lakers
keep good vibes
going with Trigg
PADUCAH — Calloway County repeated a theme from its previous two matches on Thursday against the Lady Wildcats of creating bunches of shots but not as many goals.
Still, when a team is possessing the ball in the other team’s end for as long as the Lady Lakers did at Jetton Field, that kind of has a way of not mattering too much. The result is a season-best three-match winning streak heading into Saturday’s home match with a state championship still there for the taking.
“We’re playing really well right now,” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen, whose team moved to 5-6 on the season. “I’d say we had the ball for 85% of the game on their side of the field. Now, we did have 21 shots in the first half and should’ve scored more than we did, which was we didn’t.”
In spite of dominating possession time, Calloway went to the halftime break in a scoreless tie but there was something in her team that was very encouraging. Collectively, her players were not happy with that result.
“And we were talking as a coaching staff, we loved to see that,” Thielen said.
Soon, the Lady Lakers frustration was disappearing. The Lady Lakers finally broke the scoring ice with a goal from Rylee McCallon in the opening minutes of the second half off a Baylee Provine feed. Then, with about 30 minutes left, Rylie Lencki connected for the first of her two goals on the night with an assist from Harlee Davis, which was followed by the third scored off a McCallon pass with about 22 minutes left.
“The funny thing about halftime is I wasn’t even mad at them,” Thielen said, chuckling. “We were playing great. It’s just we weren’t getting the ball into the back of the net.”
Webster comes
back to sink
Calloway
MURRAY — It did not look possible in the early stages that Calloway County could wind up losing its Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Volleyball Tournament matchup Thursday night with Webster County.
The Lady Lakers handled the Lady Trojans easily in the first set and had control of the second set. Then, things went sideways and the result was Webster taking the second set, then the third and finally the fourth sets in succession to upend the Lady Lakers 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 at Jeffrey Gymnasium and end their stay in the tournament.
“Once we got past the first set, it was a tight game the whole rest of the way,” said Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones. “In that first set, we had great communication and we were playing as a team and that just fell off.”
Jones said a factor in that may have been the absence of the Lady Lakers’ ring leader, senior outside hitter Adison Hicks, who is awaiting the results of an MRI today to determine the severity of a knee injury she sustained early in Monday’s loss at Marshall County.
“I don’t think we could make up for 15 kills and almost that many assists. That’s what she does for us both in the front and on the back,” Jones said.
Without Hicks, though, the Lady Lakers were more than competitive. For the match, junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich was strong at the net with nine blocks and five kills. Senior outside hitter Abby Bogard had eight kills in the match, while junior outside hitter Carson McReynolds had seven blocks and senior libero Kamden Underwood had 21 digs to keep opposing scores from happening.
