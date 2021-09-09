MURRAY — Calloway County’s girls soccer team began its quest for a Class 2A state championship Tuesday night and now the boys soccer and volleyball teams will begin their quest for state 2A titles tonight.
This is the first year for Kentucky Class 2A programs to be given the chance to play for state championships in their respective sports. For many years, Kentucky track and field teams, as well as football teams, were able to compete in their own divisions. For the first time, baseball and softball were able to play for titles in 2A back in the spring, with Calloway winning the state title in softball.
This fall, golf has joined the 2A fray and it was Calloway’s Javen Campbell who won the inaugural Region 1 girls title in Providence.
The Lady Laker soccer team started in rousing fashion Tuesday night with a 7-0 win over host Webster County in Dixon. That now moves the Lady Lakers into tonight’s Sectional 1 semifinal match with Trigg County in a contest that will played at a neutral site, Jetton Field in Paducah. That match is set for 6.
With a win, the Lady Lakers would come back home to the friendly confines of the Jim Nix Soccer Complex for the sectional final to be played Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Lakers, who have put together a four-match winning streak, will return to the field for the first time in a week when they host Hopkins County Central in the first round of the boys Sectional 1 tournament. That match is set for 6 at the Nix Complex. It is not known when the next match in the 2A event would happen, should Calloway win tonight.
At the same time the soccer teams are playing, the Lady Lakers volleyball squad will be performing on it home court inside Jeffrey Gymnasium. There, Calloway will begin play in that sport’s 2A Sectional 1 event with a match against Webster County that is set for a 6:30 tipoff.
The Lady Lakers are coming off Tuesday’s straight-sets win over Trigg County in which Gracie Friedrich had seven kills and two blocks, while Kamden Underwood had six digs and Lillie Thorn ended with 16 assists and seven service aces.
Calloway was also playing without the services of leading scorer Adison Hicks, who was injured while attempting a spike Monday night at Marshall County. Head Coach Lindsey Jones said that Hicks sustained a knee injury and more will be known Friday when the results of an MRI can be read.
The 2A competitions are coming after several years of the commonwealth’s Class 1A programs having the chance to compete for state titles in basketball and more recently in baseball and softball. Golf has also now joined the “All-A” fray and Murray High’s girls golfers are heading to Richmond this weekend to play in the All-A tournament after winning their 10th All-A Region 1 championship a few weeks ago in Ledbetter.
