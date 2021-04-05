MURRAY — The Calloway County Softball team went a perfect 4-0 over the weekend against four different opponents on Friday and Saturday.
Calloway 12
Crittenden County 7
Both pitching staffs had their hands full on Friday in a high-scoring affair where the Lady Lakers bested Crittenden County, 12-7.
The Lady Lakers got things moving in the first inning. An error scored one run for Calloway.
Emerson Grogan led the Lady Lakers to victory in the circle. Grogan went seven innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and striking out five.
Chandler Moss took the loss for Crittenden and surrendered 12 runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one.
Crittenden got three home runs on the day.
Ashlyn Hicks put one out in the second inning.
Callie Brown and Matthia Long had home runs in the first inning.
The Lady Lakers totaled 12 hits in the game.
Adison Hicks, Attie Lax, Grogan, and Bailee Grogan all managed multiple hits for Calloway.
Hicks led Calloway with four hits in five at bats.
Crittenden had 10 hits. Long went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Crittenden.
Calloway 6
Ballard Memorial 1
An error by the Lady Bombers gave the Lady Lakers their first run of the day in the first inning.
Calloway tallied three rmore runs in the third inning.
Emerson Grogan, Caitlyn Powers, and Bailee Grogan each had RBIs in the frame.
Powers pitched the Lady Lakers to victory. Powers lasted four innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six.
Katelyn McKinney took the loss for Ballard. McKinney went three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one.
Calloway hit one home run on the day, which Grogan hit in the third inning.
Grogan went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Lady Lakers in hits.
Calloway was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.
Johnna Riggs led Ballard with one hit in two at bats.
Calloway 4
Butler County 0
Calloway got on the board in the first inning on a Adison Hicks solo homer.
A single by Isabella Akers in the second inning was a positive for Butler.
Izzy Housden earned the win for Calloway. She recorded no runs on four hits over five innings, striking out 10 hitters and walking one.
Aliceson Hunt took the loss for Butler. She surrendered four runs on six hits over four innings, striking out three and walking none.
Calloway smacked one home run on the day. Hicks went deep in the first inning.
The Lady Lakers tallied six hits. Hicks and Kylie Stallings all managed multiple hits for Calloway. Hicks went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Calloway in hits. The Lady Lakers didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Akers led Butler with two hits in two at bats.
Calloway 6
Hickman County 1
Calloway fired up the offense in the first inning, when Paige Kramer singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Lakers scored three runs in the third inning on a home run by Emerson Grogan.
Housden took the win for Calloway.
Housden lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six and walking zero.
Jacey Rose took the loss for Hickman.
Rose went seven innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out 11 and walking none.
Calloway, on the day, tallied eight hits.
Adison Hicks and Grogan each collected multiple hits for the Lady Lakers.
Hicks went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Calloway in hits.
Allie Allen led Hickman with two hits in three at bats.
