MAYFIELD — Calloway County’s soccer teams split a doubleheader at 2nd District opponent Graves County Monday night as the boys took a 3-0 win, while the girls were beaten 4-0.
In the boys match, the Lakers scored all three of their goals in the second half after a scoreless first half. Jude Bazzell had a goal, while Hunter Prince had the other two. All of those goals were unassisted a Calloway (12-4) completed a series sweep of the Eagles (7-9-1).
Calloway outshot Graves by a 20-5 margin in the win.
In the girls contest, as expected, Graves star Ellie Carter once again was big for the Lady Eagles (12-4-1) as she contributed two goals.
It was Carter who was so instrumental in Graves’ 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Lady Lakers (8-11) earlier this season in Murray as she had a hat trick on that occasion.
Graves led 2-0 at halftime and added a pair of goals in the second half. Calloway goal-keeper Sunny Clark did what she could as she had 21 saves on the night.
