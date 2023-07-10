Brannon new coach

New Calloway County Head Baseball Coach Jonah Brannon is pictured with wife Katie and son, Ramsey.

 Photo provided

MURRAY— Calloway County did not wait long and did not have to look very far to find its new head baseball coach.

Friday, former Calloway standout Jonah Brannon, who had assisted Head Coach Travis Turner the previous two seasons, was named the new Lakers skipper after Turner chose to retire from coaching after seven seasons. Brannon was on Turner’s first two teams at Calloway, the second of which won the 4th District title in 2017.