MURRAY— Calloway County did not wait long and did not have to look very far to find its new head baseball coach.
Friday, former Calloway standout Jonah Brannon, who had assisted Head Coach Travis Turner the previous two seasons, was named the new Lakers skipper after Turner chose to retire from coaching after seven seasons. Brannon was on Turner’s first two teams at Calloway, the second of which won the 4th District title in 2017.
And one thing Brannon said will not change will be Turner’s philosophy of playing the top competition during the regular season in order to toughen the Lakers for the postseason. Turner’s teams failed to reach the Region 1 Tournament only once and reached the semifinals four times and always seemed to be very tough outs for favored teams.
His last season was the perfect example. Calloway was beaten in the regional first round by a McCracken County team that has won the tourney each season since it came on the scene in 2014, but the 3-1 final score represented the Mustangs’ closest game of the postseason until Shelby County beat them in their state tournament opener.
‘I couldn’t have been mentored under a better teacher of the game than him,” Brannon said Friday of Turner, whose final team battled McCracken with an eighth grader (Nick Cantrell) on the mound and several other of his classmates and freshmen against a Mustangs team fielding at least 20 upperclassmen.
“Yes, we do always play a tough schedule and, man, that got us ready. It prepared us for those pressure moments we faced (such as heart-stopping wins the past two seasons against crosstown rival Murray High in the 4th District Tournament, both coming in extra innings).
“Now, from a personal standpoint, and this is for on the field and off the field, I’ve been able to build relationships with (the players of the last two teams) and help further them, not only as baseball players, but as men and that has been so gratifying. That’s probably one of the most important and my favorite parts about coaching, is just the guys and seeing them grow as people. It’s awesome.
“I’m very excited to get to come home. I’m stoked and honored to be put in this position.”
Others are also happy Brannon now has this job. These include Turner, who encouraged Brannon to join the staff after he had concluded his playing days at Murray State, where he played catcher for Head Coaches Kevin Moulder and Dan Skirka.
“I’m thrilled. Jonah is just an exceptional young man; he comes from an exceptional family, and I could not be prouder to have one of our own moving this program forward. It’s special thing,” Turner said Saturday afternoon. “It was a special thing for me to come back and coach my alma mater (after a standout career in the late 1980s-early ‘90s) at a place that raised me and a place I love and where so many people were influential in my life.
“Obviously, he was a fine player but he’s just a great young man. His parents, Tony and Lisa, were a huge influence in our booster club and have been fixtures in our community for a long time.”
Turner also said Jonah, while being perhaps the youngest head coach in the commonwealth at 24, has the maturity to handle the duties associated with this position.
“I think it is safe to say that he is wise beyond his years,” Turner said. “He’s going to be well equipped to do this and I know he has every tool that’s necessary and I think he’s going to relate to our young men very well. His baseball acumen is going to be plenty good. Right now, Calloway County knocked it out of the park in terms of hiring an outstanding human being.”
Brannon was on the 2020 and ‘21 Murray State teams that produced the first two in a string of four straight winning seasons under Skirka. Over the weekend, Skirka talked about what he believes Brannon will bring to his new job.
“Jonah has great passion for the game,” said Skirka, who was the head coach for the Racers in Brannon’s final three seasons as a catcher, in a statement. “He is very knowledgeable about the sport but, more importantly, he is a great leader of men and a phenomenal human being.”
The man who has led the mighty McCracken program the past four years, Zach Hobbs, also knows Brannon well. He was Brannon’s head coach at Calloway his first two seasons during which time the Lakers reached two region tournaments and added another district title.
“He will do a great job leading the young men at Calloway County and is the perfect choice to lead the program,” Hobbs said in a statement. “I’m excited to see what he accomplishes and wish him and Calloway baseball the best.”
Someone else with an interest in this is the man who coached Turner at Calloway before becoming Calloway’s principal, Randy McCallon, now a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control. McCallon was Brannon’s principal.
“Jonah excelled as a Laker in all aspects during a well-rounded academic and athletic career,” said McCallon, who watched Brannon bat .347 during his senior season (2017, when the Lakers bounced back from a losing record to go 18-12 and win the 4th District title and advance to Brannon’s third regional. He was also a two-time All-4th District selection). “I have no doubt that his leadership qualities, enthusiasm, work ethic and positive personality will be a perfect fit for success.”
Brannon also has something else going for him as father Tony was the longtime dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State. Now, while that may not seem to do much as far as a baseball coaching career, one must consider that this is the same Tony Brannon who was the driving force in taking the Hutson School from being rather sparse in numbers of students enrolled to one of the most-recognized programs not only on the campus but the entire nation.
And Jonah said he got to watch his father quite often as he built the Hutson School into what it has become today.
“He’s my hero,” Jonah said. “But it was more than just being the greatest dean I’ve ever seen. He was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had growing up (Tony was also a baseball standout in his younger years) and he was the best dad. And I don’t think that man sleeps (even after retiring a year ago).
“But he just gets after it. There’s so many life lessons that he’s taught me, and I definitely would not be the man, the husband, the coach, I am without him. And I did get to see him in an administrator role at Murray State and definitely got to see, behind the scenes, how he operated as a leader. It was the way he treated people. That gets you a long way in life.”
