SCOTTSVILLE — In only a few hours, the Calloway County basketball program will enter the holiday high school basketball frenzy for the second time in a week.
At 9 a.m., the Lady Lakers of first-year head coach Maddie Waldrop will once again see how they can fare in a morning tipoff as they begin play in the South Central Bank - Halton Classic in Scottsville. Their opponent will be Lincoln County (4-6 this season), a representative of Region 12.
The Lady Patriots have not reached their region tournament in two seasons, but this is a program that has produced strong seasons in recent years. In fact, until the past two seasons, where Lincoln, won a combined 17 games, it had been to the regional several years, registering at least 20 wins in many of those seasons.
Last week, the Lady Lakers (3-4) hosted The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray and promptly began that event with a loss to South Fulton (Tennessee) in a game where Calloway could only muster 23 points. The Lady Lakers then returned to action for a night game on the same day and matched their point total from the South Fulton game in the first quarter of its second game against Caldwell County. Calloway went on to score more than 70 points in the 16-point win.
Calloway will play two more games at Scottsville, with the next game set for Wednesday and the last game set for Thursday. Their opponents will be determined today.
Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers’ male counterparts, the Laker boys, will have a much later start today to their debut in what seems to be a loaded Ashland Invitational Tournament at Ashland Paul Blazer High School in Ashland.
Calloway has drawn the host school for its opener that is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff and this is not going to be easy. The Tomcats are 6-4, but have played a very difficult schedule that features some of the top teams in Kentucky and some very reputable programs from beyond the borders of the Bluegrass State.
Two of Ashland’s losses have been to George Rogers Clark (89-53 last week in Louisville) and Louisville Ballard (90-61 at the Marshall County Hoopfest in the opening week of the season at Draffenville. Both of those ball clubs have already played some of the nation’s top teams and, while dropping those contests, were competitive.
Calloway is heading to the far-eastern reaches of the commonwealth with some momentum after easily dispatching of a pair of Tennessee programs — McEwen and South Fulton — in the Hardwood Classic. The Lakers sport an identical 6-4 record as the Tomcats.
Once past today’s game, Calloway will face a round-robin format in which it will play, at some point, a strong Pikeville team (8-0, so far) and Lincoln County, who is also strong early in the season (10-2) against a tough schedule.
Of local interest, Lincoln is coached by former Marshall County and University Heights Academy head man Jeff Jackson.
In addition, on the way to Ashland, Lakers Head Coach Brad Cleaver said his team would base temporarily at the hometown of his alma mater, Morehead State. He said the Lakers would spend a day in Morehead and would conduct a practice session at his alma mater before heading on to Ashland.
