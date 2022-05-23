MURRAY — For the Calloway County baseball and softball teams, “that time of the year” is upon them.
Tonight, both teams will begin their respective quests for a Region title. The baseball Lakers start with an 8 p.m. encounter with Mayfield at Marshals Field on the campus of Marshall County High School in Draffenville. The Lady Lakers will have the distinction of facing a home-field disadvantage as they will play Graves County in an 8 p.m. contest at Mayfield.
Looking at how games between these teams went during the regular season, there were none. The Calloway teams were to have played their regional opponents, but those games were canceled by rain.
On the baseball side, Mayfield is 10-18 but, despite that mark, took the 3rd District title last week by beating a Graves team that handily beat the Cardinals twice in the regular season. However, in the district title game, Mayfield turned the tables on the Eagles with a 7-5 win at Ballard Memorial High School in LaCenter.
Meanwhile, the Lakers (12-18) turned the same trick in the 4th District Tournament at Draffenville. After being swept by crosstown rival Murray High by scores of 7-1 and 9-3 during the regular season. Calloway, though, outlasted the Tigers in a dramatic contest, 4-3, in eight innings. Host Marshall, with whom the Lakers split this year’s season series, then handled Calloway by a 9-1 final score in the title game.
Since 2013, Calloway has played in every regional except two. In the years that Calloway played in the regional, it has failed to win at least one game only one time. In 2015, the Lakers came within one win of winning it all, and that was the last time the tournament has been played in Draffenville. McCracken County defeated the Lakers, 3-0 on that occasion.
On the softball side, Graves enters tonight’s game with a strong 16-8 mark. However, the Lady Eagles will find themselves as the visiting team on their home soil because they are a district runner-up, having fallen by a 5-4 score to crosstown rival Mayfield in last week’s 3rd District title game at LaCenter. Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers survived two tough tests in the 4th District Tournament at Draffenville, fighting off a determined Murray High team, 2-1, before scoring the only run in the seventh inning of a 1-0 win over host Marshall County.
That marked the Lady Lakers’ second straight district title. Calloway will be seeking its first regional crown since 2011 when they beat Reidland in the title game at Graves. Reidland is now part of the powerhouse known as McCracken County, who beat the Lady Lakers last year in the region title game at Graves.
