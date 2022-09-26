HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County was part of a large volleyball event this past weekend in Hopkinsville and came away with two wins.
Playing in the wRECK@The Plex event, which attracted about 20 teams, the Lady Lakers compiled a 2-3 mark. This included wins over host Hopkinsville (25-18, 25-12) and Hopkins County Central (25-21, 25-23). This left Calloway with a 9-13 mark on the season.
Calloway’s losses were competitive, falling by a 25-22, 25-22 final score to a Heritage Christian team that is now 21-6 on the season. The Lady Lakers also dropped a tough 25-26, 25-20 decision to Owensboro Catholic, now 11-7 on the season.
Lydia Bell had five kills against Hop Central, while Gracie Friedrich had three. Friedrich also had eight blocks. Bell and Friedrich also had three aces apiece.
Against Hoptown, Bell had five aces, while Emma Fennell and Lillie Thorn had four apiece.
