HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County was part of a large volleyball event this past weekend in Hopkinsville and came away with two wins.

Playing in the wRECK@The Plex event, which attracted about 20 teams, the Lady Lakers compiled a 2-3 mark. This included wins over host Hopkinsville (25-18, 25-12) and Hopkins County Central (25-21, 25-23). This left Calloway with a 9-13 mark on the season. 

Recommended for you