MURRAY — Thursday morning revealed the opponents that Calloway County teams will face in next week’s Region 1 baseball and softball tournaments.
And if fans of both teams were hoping to see them play, it appears that is going to be a tough chore. The way the draw went, both the Lakers and Lady Lakers will be hitting the field at the exact same time on the opening night of the events, Monday. Even more of a challenge, the teams will play in different communities, a fate that will also affect two other schools in Marshall County and McCracken County.
On the baseball side, the 4th District runner-up Lakers will be playing at 8 Monday night, facing 3rd District champion Mayfield at the same venue Calloway played in the 4th District Tournament earlier this week, Marshals Field in Draffenville. The tournament has been organized in a different manner this year as two first-round games will be played at one venue and the other two games will be hosted at another site. The other site will be Graves County High School in Mayfield.
The winner of the Calloway-Mayfield game will face the winner of 2nd District champ McCracken County and 1st District runner-up Hickman County in a game that will be played at 5:30 Monday afternoon at Draffenville. The survivors will play at 8 Tuesday night at Draffenville.
On the softball side, Calloway, who finished runner-up in last year’s regional, will meet Graves at 8 Monday night on the Lady Eagles’ home field in Mayfield. The winner of that game will play the winner of a game between defending Region 1 champ McCracken and 1st District runner-up Carlisle County that will preceded Calloway’s game at 5:30 in Mayfield.
Should Calloway handle Graves Monday, the Lady Lakers’ next game will be at 8 Tuesday night in Draffenville. The other side of the bracket will be played at Draffenville.
