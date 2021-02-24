MAYFIELD — Calloway County grabbed an early lead and managed to hold it in defeating host Mayfield Tuesday night by a 41-37 final score in girls basketball.
Eighth grader Skylar Waller had another big game in scoring 19 points to lead all players. Seventh grader Sayler Lowe also contributed 13 points to help the Lady Lakers (13-5) prevail.
Calloway led by as many as 10 points in the final stages before the Lady Cardinals (8-6) made a comeback bid. Mayfield cut a 38-29 lead with 1:46 left to as little as four points in the final 30 seconds.
But Lowe drained two big free throws to push the lead back to six —40-34 — with 10 seconds to go, then, after a Mayfield 3-pointer cut the lead to just three points, Madison Futrell hit the front end of a 1-and-1 at the other end for the final margin.
Calloway County 49
Mayfield 45
MAYFIELD — After trailing in the third quarter, the visiting Lakers took command late to emerge with a hard-fought boys basketball win.
Jackson Chapman had 19 points to lead all scorers, but it was his three 3-pointers in the second half that provided the spark for the Lakers (6-8). Still, Calloway had work to do as the Cardinals (7-5) inched ahead by one point in the final three minutes.
But a huge putback from Matthew Ray regained the lead with less than two minutes to go. Then, Drew Hudgin got two free throws after Ray missed from the stripe in trying to complete a conventional three-point play to put Calloway up 48-45. The Lakers would keep the lead the rest of the way.
Chapman, who ended with six treys on the night, then put the game away by making the second of two free tosses in the final five seconds. Evan Garrison backed Chapman with 13 points.
Murray High 83
Union County 67
STURGIS — A night after upending a very good Lyon County squad on its home court in the Kentucky State Boys All-A Classic in Eddyville, Murray High continued to play the role of road warrior Tuesday night against the 2nd Region power Braves (11-7).
However, unlike Monday’s high-pressure battle, the Tigers were able to find the bottom of the hoop with more regularity in Sturgis, despite playing their third game in four days.
Murray High (11-5) exploded to an early double-digit lead and showed no signs of fatigue in reaching the 80s in this contest,
Guard Grant Whitaker had the hottest hand for the Tigers with a game-high 28 points, while guard Gabe Taylor, he of the clutch free throws Monday night, had another big game with 18.
After scoring just one point in the win at Lyon, guard Charqwan McCallister had 14 Tuesday and forward Trey Boggess had 11.
Graves County 46
Murray High 42
MAYFIELD — Murray High clawed all the way back from a 15-point deficit at the start of the third quarter to actually take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.
But, as had happened in the first quarter, when the Lady Tigers (7-6) had made a similar comeback from a nine-point deficit, it was the Lady Eagles getting enough offense to emerge with the win. Murray Highs biggest lead of the night was achieved when Angela Gierhart (11 points) got a three-point play for a 42-36 lead with about four minutes to go.
But the Lady Eagles (13-1) outscored the Lady Tigers 10-0 the rest of the way. It was forward Avery Myatt getting the go-ahead basket in the final two minutes, then teammate Autumn Harris’ clinching layup off a turnover in the final seconds that decided the outcome.
Myatt ended with a game-high 20 points. Alyssa Daughrity matched Gierhart with 11 for Murray High.
