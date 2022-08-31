MURRAY — Calloway County’s soccer teams had their final tuneup matches Tuesday before returning to the cauldron that is the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament later this week.
And both teams were successful in 2nd District contests with visiting Mayfield on Senior Night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The Lady Lakers scored a knockout win, 11-1, in a match the 10-goal rule ended in the final 10 minutes, while the Lakers handled a pesky Mayfield team by a 6-3 margin.
“That’s what we’ve been building up to in the early part of this season,” said Lady Lakers Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team (2-4, 1-3 in district play) is the defending Supersectional 1 champion. Last year, Calloway won the event on its home field. Starting Thursday, it will have to take to the road, facing host Hopkins County Central in Morton’s Gap.
“Going into the season, I thought we’d need nine games to find out where we were. Well, we’re six games into the season and we’re still building, still developing, but those games are leading us into the 2A, which is where we want to be.”
The Lady Lakers led 7-1 at halftime Tuesday but Stark said he was not exactly pleased with those first 40 minutes that included a defensive blunder that resulted in the Lady Cardinals’ only goal. However, while Calloway only scored four times in the second half, it was much sharper, peppering the Mayfield box time after time with shots that were being one-timed off crisp passes. Most of them barely missed the net but Stark said he was very pleased with how his team played in the second frame.
“That’s kind of been our theme this season ... missing left, missing right, missing right over and that’s why we haven’t scored a whole lot in many games yet,” he said. “But we’re close and it was good to see the ball go into the back of the net 11 times, and doing that in a district game is even better.”
Forward Addi Schumacher had midfielder Rylie Lencki both had hat tricks, while midfielder Harlee Davis had three assists and a goal. Forward Josey McManus had two goals. Midfielder KayBre Gamble and forwards Ginni Mikulcik had the other two goals, while Lillie Curtis and Sydney Naber both had assists in a match where the Lady Lakers outshot Mayfield (0-7, 0-4 in district play) by a 32-1 margin, with 17 of those shots being on goal.
The Lakers jumped to an early 2-0 lead and had control for pretty much the rest of the way as they prepared to revisit last year’s heartbreaking 2A Sectional 1 loss to Franklin-Simpson on their home field.
This came one night after the Lakers had to score late to salvage a 2-2 tie at Caldwell County in which the Lakers (5-2, 3-1 in district play) outshot the Tigers by a 41-5 margin and Head Coach Evan Pierce said that scoring quickly Tuesday seemed to cure some ills.
“We had lots of good chances but we’d be just a little bit wide or the keeper would make some great saves. It’s one of those that may happen once every three years I guess,” Pierce of Monday. Forward Ethan Carson ensured no repeat of that situation by scoring twice in the opening 20-or-so minutes. “Ethan got some great goals for us and they were just hustle plays and it was big to get goals in the first half to give you a little bit of a cushion.”
Carson’s first score was off one of two assists from teammate Jude Bazzell, who later scored his own goal. Bo Stom made it 3-0 with a rocket off a Bazzell pass and Ivan Damian scored off a Carson feed in the final 12 minutes before halftime, giving the Lakers a 4-1 lead.
However, the Cardinals’ first-half goal could prove costly as starting keeper Jacob Akin was injured as he attempted to stop the play. It appeared he injured his left ankle. Pierce said, after the match, that no breaks or tears appear to be evident but an X-Ray exam will be sought today as a precaution.
Bazzell scored about a minute into the second half for a 5-1 lead off a Damian feed and Anthony Alvardo finished the scoring in the final 10 minutes off a Canaan Bazzell pass. Akin also recorded an assist on Carson’s second goal,
Pierce said his defense is a concern after Mayfield (4-4, 1-3) was able to score on plays where the ball was not cleared away from the Calloway box. Calloway plays Webster County Thursday at Nix.
