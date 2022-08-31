MURRAY — Calloway County’s soccer teams had their final tuneup matches Tuesday before returning to the cauldron that is the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament later this week.

And both teams were successful in 2nd District contests with visiting Mayfield on Senior Night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The Lady Lakers scored a knockout win, 11-1, in a match the 10-goal rule ended in the final 10 minutes, while the Lakers handled a pesky Mayfield team by a 6-3  margin.