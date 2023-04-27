MURRAY — Probably not too many sports fans around western Kentucky know about the West Kentucky Home School and its high school athletics prowess.
Actually, it only actively competes in a few sports, one of which is tennis. And these athletes can play.
Tuesday, while WKHS did not win its match with host Calloway County, it gave a very good account of itself. On the boys’ side, what appears to be a very strong Lakers squad this season did win that match by a 5-2 (matches) count but the girls’ match went down to the wire before the Lady Lakers were able to claim a hard-fought 5-4 win at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
The girls match was nip-and-tuck the whole way with WKHS winning two of those matches in taking an early lead. The more competitive of those two contests was the 8-6 win by the team of Harmony Prude/Rebekah Arterburn over Calloway’s Emma Fennel/Amber Wu. Helping the Lady Lakers’ cause, though, was an easy win from the team of Kaylee Morris/Molly Clark.
That seemed to give the Lady Lakers a boost for the singles matches. Quickly, Calloway began claiming wins with Sydney Naber and Clark surrendering only one game between them in their victories. The remaining wins, though, came after fierce battles.
Cana McDonald took a nice 8-6 win in her match with Arterburn, while Morris was able to edge past Mariana Hereford by an 8-5 score.
Calloway’s path to victory was not as difficult in the boys matches.
In singles, Jude Bazzell and Cesar Villeda lost only one game between them in cruising to easy wins. The doubles team of Hunter Williams/Zak Stark also was able to take an 8-5 win over WKHS’ Wyatt Riley/Andon Miller. The match of the day was saved for Calloway’s Isaac Martin as he edged Henry Arterburn by a 9-8 final score, 7-4 in a tie-breaker.
