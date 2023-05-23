Lady Lakers champs again

Calloway County repeated as team champion of the Kentucky Class 2A Girls Track and Field Meet at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

MURRAY — There was a buzz in the air all of last week as Calloway County prepared to host this year's Kentucky Class 2A Track and Field Championship on Monday at Jack Rose Stadium.

That buzz was justified as the Lady Lakers defended their region title from last year by a large margin over second-place Paducah Tilghman. However, that was kind of expected.

