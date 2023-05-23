MURRAY — There was a buzz in the air all of last week as Calloway County prepared to host this year's Kentucky Class 2A Track and Field Championship on Monday at Jack Rose Stadium.
That buzz was justified as the Lady Lakers defended their region title from last year by a large margin over second-place Paducah Tilghman. However, that was kind of expected.
What the Calloway boys pulled was not supposed to happen, not against a Paducah Tilghman program that not only is among the best, regardless of class, in the commonwealth but had beaten the Lakers handily in last year's regional at Paducah. Yet, as the curtain fell on Monday night's activity, the Lakers had ended as co-champions with the mighty Blue Tornado as both teams finished the same amount of points.
Individual results were not available late Monday but a full report on Monday's meet will appear in Wednesday's Ledger & Times.
