L:aker wrestling

Calloway County's Jacob Jones-Hamilton (red uniform) gains the upper hand in a match Saturday with a Fort Campbell opponent during the Laker Invitational at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. Jones-Hamilton eventually did take the win in the match.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus. 

However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.