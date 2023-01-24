MURRAY — The action was non-stop Saturday inside Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus.
However, this had nothing to do with a ball bouncing. There was no sound of a round, orange-colored ball hitting the floor or the distinctive sound of a basketball going through the net. Those are the sounds for which “The Jeff” is most known.
But on this day, it was the booming sound of bodies hitting a large mat, accompanied by the urging of coaches to “get on your knees” and “you’ve got him!” Yes, on Saturday, it was a sport straight out of the ancient Olympics that took center stage — wrestling — for the 2023 Laker Invitational Tournament.
“We’re just trying to keep Calloway County wrestling alive and well and I think we are starting to flourish a little bit,” said Calloway Head Coach Jimmy Jones, who served his first year as the event’s coordinator. “We had nine teams this year and we were hoping for a few more, but a few teams had to back out because of other things going on.
“We had a good lineup, though, and had some really good wrestlers in here. Everything seems to have run smoothly and we definitely have some room to grow.”
Teams at The Jeff on Saturday included a pair of Kentucky powerhouse programs in Caldwell County and Fort Campbell. Tennessee was also represented in the form of a strong Kenwood program from Clarksville.
The host team also was able to emerge with a couple of placements as Jaelyn Edwards and Luis Lira both finished in third in their respective weight classes. Jones said his program has more numbers this year, which is obviously a positive and a testament to the job his predecessor, Chris McWherter, did the past few years.
“Coach McWherter did a great job training these guys and getting this thing up and going and, because of that, I think we gained a lot of new wrestlers,” Jones said, noting that this came with a double-edge sword. “Because we gained so many that are new, this meant, in football terms, that we had to back up and punt a bit, so we did back up and we got everybody’s fundamentals out of the way first and these guys have done a great job of competing and getting better.”
Some of Jones’ charges scored wins by way of pin falls in Saturday’s tournament, and he said that is obviously a good thing when it happens. However, he said, as far as he is concerned, going the full distance — three rounds — and winning that way is a lot more satisfying.
“Yes, you want the pins. They give you wins, but I’m a technical coach, so I really like to see these kids go the full three periods and make it all the way to the end and win,” he said. “For example, we had Jaelyn Edwards today going against a really good wrestler (in his first match of the day) and he beat him 18 to 2. That was incredible.”
Tournaments like these can also produce a most unwanted circumstance with two athletes from the same team going to the mat together. That had to happen in the 190-pound weight division with Patrick Powers facing Jacob Fox. These matches also can be among the most competitive and the battle of the two red-clad Lakers was quite tense before Fox prevailed.
“That was because of a team not having somebody in (Fox’s) weight class, so we decided to move him up. You don’t want that to happen necessarily, but that was how it went this time,” Jones said.
