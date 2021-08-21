PROVIDENCE — Calloway County sophomore Javen Campbell took the medalist honors in today's inaugural Class 2A Region 1 Golf Tournament at the Providence Country Club.
Campbell and the rest of the field had to fight rainy conditions throughout their 18 holes of play, but it was the Lady Laker player that stood alone at the end. Campbell's 91 was enough to secure the individual title and send her to the state 2A tournament later in the season.
In addition, Campbell's classmate — Kaylee Tharp — placed fifth with a 109 and that was good enough to qualify for the state event as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.