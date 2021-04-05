MURRAY — A late-game run led to an 11-4 loss for Calloway County’s Lakers against Scott County in baseball action on Saturday afternoon in Murray.
The game was tied 1-1 with Scott batting in the top of the fifth when Andrew Wilhite singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring a run and giving the Cardinals the lead.
The Lakers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Scott, giving up 10 runs in the last three innings.
Calloway got the scoring started in the first inning. Issac Ward drew a walk with the bases loaded to give the Lakers the 1-0 lead.
The Cardinals evened things up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Aiden Lopez grounded out, scoring one run.
Calloway notched three runs in the sixth inning. The offense in the inning came from Karsen Starks, Gage Bazzell and Jayden Rollins, who all drove in runs.
Scott then scored six runs in the seventh inning.
The big inning for Scott County came thanks to singles by Conner Ramsey and Wilhite, a groundout by Ethan Miracle, and an error on a ball put in play by Campton Martin.
Zane Patton got the win for the Cardinals. Patton lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three.
Bazzell took the loss for Calloway.
Bazzell surrendered two runs on no hits, walking one.
Austin Collie started the game for Calloway. The southpaw lasted four innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three and walking one
Starks went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lakers in hits.
Scott totaled ten hits in the game. Wilhite, Martin, and Ramsey each managed multiple hits for the Cardinals. Wilhite led Scott with four hits in four at bats in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.