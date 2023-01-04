CARLISLE COUNTY — Things seemed to be going fine Tuesday night for Calloway County’s girls basketball team.
The Lady Lakers had the lead at halftime, though it was a bit smaller than it was earlier in the game. Calloway had as much as an eight-point lead in the first quarter and was still up by two points at halftime.
Then, everything changed. The Lady Comets suddenly were a different team in the third quarter as they began finding the bottom of the basket with enough regularity to build as much as a nine-point lead. Then, after Calloway battled back to regain the lead with about five minutes to go in the game, it was Carlisle making all of the big plays down the stretch to emerge with a hard-fought 60-54 win.
“We’ve got to continue working to finish ballgames,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, whose team — now 1-10 — suffered its third straight loss by a margin of two possessions or less. “But we got down and came back to take the lead (in the fourth quarter), so we’ve just got to continue trying to take that next step and close out situations.”
Interestingly, it was two players not known for their scoring ability this season that did the most damage for Carlisle. The first was guard Alexis Jones, who averages a grand total of 5.1 ppg, but was the catalyst Tuesday, scoring 13 of her team-high 23 points in the third quarter that saw Carlisle go from a 22-20 deficit to a 39-33 lead by the end of the stanza.
Then, it was eighth-grade guard Gracyn Edging taking the baton from Jones in the final eight minutes. She scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter, all of which came after Calloway took a 46-43 lead on a 3-pointer by forward Sayler Lowe that finished a seven-point possession that included a Carlisle technical foul.
Instead, Jones got a bucket to regain the lead at 46-45 and that was followed by two Edging free throws, followed by two straight baskets off Calloway turnovers that gave Carlisle a 51-46 lead with about two minutes left that would get no smaller than two points the rest of the way.
Lowe was superb in defeat, scoring a game-high 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Guard Jaiden Koch backed that with 16 points. Carlisle also got 15 points from its usual big scoring weapon, guard Kiera Whitaker.
