Schumacher

Calloway County's Addi Schumacher puts defensive pressure on Livingston Central's Victoria Joiner (12) earlier this season at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

CARLISLE COUNTY — Things seemed to be going fine Tuesday night for Calloway County’s girls basketball team.

The Lady Lakers had the lead at halftime, though it was a bit smaller than it was earlier in the game. Calloway had as much as an eight-point lead in the first quarter and was still up by two points at halftime. 