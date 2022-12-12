GREENVILLE — Murray High forward/center Zavion Carman is not known for his ability to hit a long shot.
And that probably made things even more painful for host Muhlenberg County Friday night in the nightcap of its Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic, which amounted to a matchup of two teams that reached the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 last season. Murray was the champion of Region 1, while Muhlenberg was the Region 3 representative.
Several seconds after missing a pair of free throws that allowed the Mustangs to tie the game, Carman finished a brilliant piece of strategy from Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis in style. After Murray High called timeout after advancing the ball on a long pass to midcourt with barely more than a second left in regulation, Carman took a sidecourt pass from teammate Jeremiah Jones and hit a 3-pointer from about 26 feet at the buzzer to give the Tigers a dramatic 55-52 win.
“Well, it’s a play that we work on in practice and we actually were trying to get the ball to (forward) Lincoln (English) closer to the basket, but Zavion came off a screen and was open. It was a big-time pass from Jeremiah (across to the other side of the court),” Curtis said of the final play. “No, that kind of shot is not (Carman’s) forte, but he took a really good shot and it went right in for us.”
Carman’s buzzer bomb accounted for the last of his eight points in the game and completed a comeback for the Tigers (4-1 with the win) from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit.
Muhlenberg (1-3 with the loss) led 16-14 after one quarter and had expanded that edge to 36-28 by halftime. The defending Region 3 champs then seemed to have the Tigers caged when guard Isaac Coats buried the last of his four 3-pointers off an offensive rebound to put the Mustangs up 43-30.
However, spearheaded by back-to-back treys from guards Collin Wilson (10 points) and Kobe Watson (16), Murray High closed the third quarter with an 11-5 run that trimmed the deficit to 48-41, heading into the fourth quarter.
Murray High then seemed poised to run away with the win after starting the final eight minutes with an 11-0 run, keyed by Wilson’s five points, to lead by four, 52-48, with about four minutes left. But Muhlenberg would not budge, getting baskets from guard Madox Jernigan to tie the game after Murray High turned the ball over and Carman missed two foul shots.
It would be Carman that would grab a crucial defensive rebound after a Muhlenberg miss on a potential game-winning shot 2.8 seconds. He was falling out of bounds when Curtis was able to call a timeout to save the possession.
That led to Jones’ first inbounds pass from beneath his own basket that got the ball to the midcourt stripe. Then, from the sidecourt, Jones found Carman for the game winner.
“I think Jeremiah is trying to show folks he can be a quarterback in football,” Curtis said, noting that the first pass, where Jones could not run the baseline and had get the ball past a defender immediately in front of him, may have actually been better than the second one. “We actually were trying to get the ball farther down the court, but (Muhlenberg) defended it real well. So Zavion came open right at the mid-court line and Jeremiah found him.
“I’m really happy with how Jeremiah is playing right now. He’s playing some really big minutes for us.”
Forward Lincoln English added 13 points for the Tigers. Muhlenberg’s Jernigan had 24 points to lead all scorers.
