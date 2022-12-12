GREENVILLE — Murray High forward/center Zavion Carman is not known for his ability to hit a long shot. 

And that probably made things even more painful for host Muhlenberg County Friday night in the nightcap of its Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic, which amounted to a matchup of two teams that reached the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 last season. Murray was the champion of Region 1, while Muhlenberg was the Region 3 representative.