MURRAY — Murray High School was rocking Friday night as the Murray High Lady Tigers and the Calloway County Lady Lakers renewed their annual rivalry in the first round of the hardwood version of the Crosstown Classic.
The largest crowd of the season in Taylor Gymnasium saw the home team’s game comeback come up just short as the Lady Lakers held them off, 40-38, thanks in most part to a 24-point performance by senior guard Elle Carson.
The rivals traded baskets at first, with Lady Laker eighth-grade guard Sylar Waller getting through the Murray High defense with a layup, countered by Lady Tiger junior forward Jade Oakley hitting a 3-pointer a short time later. From that point, the Lady Lakers tried to put the Lady Tigers away quickly, using a quick 10-0 run behind a pair of Carson 3-pointers and a layup, along with a corner two from seventh-grade forward Sayler Lowe. The Lady Lakers were up 12-3 and Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust called a timeout with 3:08 left in the first quarter. Lady Tiger senior guard and leading scorer, Angela Gierhart, responded with a spinning-layup, followed by a layup and buzzer-beating 3-pointer by fellow senior guard Makenzie Turley, to pull the Lady Tigers within 12-10.
In the second quarter, Calloway kept trying to pull away, with Carson’s third triple and another by sophomore guard Addi Schumacher helping build an eight-point lead with three minutes left until halftime. Murray High would continue to fight and, thanks to Gierhart’s six first-half points and a couple of big baskets and eight first-half rebounds for sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity, the Calloway lead was only five points, 25-20, at the half.
After the teams came back from the locker room to start the second half, Calloway’s defense clamped down tighter on the Lady Tigers, forcing them to only six points on 2-for-8 shooting. Carson also started the second half red-hot, with 2-for-3 shooting behind the 3-point arc as the Lady Lakers climbed ahead 33-20 halfway through the third. Oakley hit her second three, then Turley buried a 3-pointer from the corner to keep the Tigers close, at 33-26 with 1:54 to go in the period. The Lady Lakers could only produce one more point via a Carson free throw and, at the end of three quarters, Calloway led 34-26.
Another Calloway middle-schooler, eighth-grader Madison Futrell, hit a short baseline jumper to start the fourth quarter and push the lead back to 10 points, 36-26. Turley hit one of her two fourth-quarter 3-pointers, then scored in the post off of a pass by senior guard Amy Sue Tish to cut the lead to five, 36-31, with just under four minutes left.
Several steals and layups from both teams saw the action hit a furious pace in the waning minutes of the clock, followed by Turley’s biggest shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left. Lady Laker Head Coach Valerie Waller then called a timeout with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.
Her team was able to get a free throw from Carson with 5.6 seconds left, and Murray couldn’t get the ball across half-court efficiently enough to get a last-second heave as Calloway pulled out the victory.
“I just didn’t have us in the right spots offensively and it showed,” said Foust. “We had too many turnovers and you can’t win ballgames like that. I thought we did well defensively at times in the first quarter, but we let Carson get loose too many times.
“That was an emphasis on film and in our walkthrough for any defense we were in to make sure we knew where those two were at and we just had some lapses. Once we really turned up the intensity, we were getting turnovers and I just told them we can’t wait till the third and fourth quarter. We need to come out guns blazing like that in the beginning, and that’s all me. I’ve got to do a better job staying on top of us and not being so lax early on and that was all me.”
On the other side of the rivalry, Waller was complimentary of the Lady Tigers’ effort, as well as her young squad’s performance, and senior Carson’s contribution.
“They were very resilient,” said Waller. “They never quit. I felt like when we got our double-digit lead, we got comfortable and our youth showed in those situations. And then, at times, I felt like our youth was amazing. We came out with some big steals or some big rebounds, but when we got those double-digit leads, we stopped doing the little things that we had done to get there. (On Carson) She nailed the victory.”
Lowe finished with six points, while Waller, who entered the game averaging 17 points per game, had five. Schumacher had three and Futrell had two to round out the Laker’s offense on the night.
The Lady Tigers’ offense consisted of 16 from Turley, 10 from Gierhart, eight from Oakley, along with four from Daughrity with nine rebounds.
Look for another classic as the teams will get the rematch that this outcome so desperately calls for in three weeks, on Friday, Feb 12.
In the meantime, the Lady Lakers have a short turnaround, as Todd County Central visits Jefferey Gymnasium tonight and the Lady Tigers will host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
