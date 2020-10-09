MAYFIELD — On Senior Night for Mayfield, the visiting Calloway County Lady Lakers were determined to ruin the festivities for the Lady Cardinals and soundly defeated their hosts 9-0 Thursday in girls soccer action, led by yet another impressive performance by senior forward Elle Carson.
Calloway (7-2-3) started hot, taking a lead into the 23rd minute with goals by senior midfielder Kaitlyn Price, sophomore midfielder Harlee Davis, and junior forward Rylee McCallon. Then, Carson took over.
In a four-minute blitz, Carson scored three goals in a row at the 27th, 30th and 31st minutes. With her blazing speed and nimble footwork, Mayfield had no answer for Carson as the Lady Lakers added some strong defense to put the match out of reach.
“Solid defensive effort tonight by everybody,” said Laker Head Coach Savana Thielen. “I was proud of them to get another shutout tonight.”
Mayfield struggled to get the ball past midfield and didn’t manage to even get a shot on goal in the first half.
Calloway continued to pull away in the second half with a pair of goals by freshman midfielder KayBre Gamble in the 51st minute and sophomore forward Addi Schumacher in the 66th minute to finish off the Lady Cardinals. Junior Bailey Provine led the Lakers with two assists.
Calloway moves into district tournament play against Marshall County Wednesday night, hoping to avenge their loss earlier in the season against the Lady Marshals. Game time is 5:30 p.m. at the Mallary France Soccer Complex at Murray High School.
