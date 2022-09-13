MURRAY — Monday night’s high school sports schedule left a delectable gift for volleyball fans as a pair of teams headed for their respective small-school state tournaments got together at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Over the weekend, host Calloway County had punched a ticket to its first-ever appearance in the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament by winning the Sectional 1 tourney on its home court. Meanwhile, about three minutes away at the intersection of Doran Road and Sycamore Street, Community Christian Academy out of McCracken County was winning the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 event at Murray High.
Something had to give Monday. In the end, it was a hot CCA team getting its sixth win in its last seven outings in straight sets, winning the first two frames easily — 25-9, 25-12 — before prevailing in a third set that seemed more fitting of two teams about play in state tourneys, 25-22.
“We knew this would be a battle after what had happened on Saturday,” said Calloway assistant Gracee Murphy, who said the fact that CCA (10-4) started fast should not have been surprising. “All day (Saturday), they were doing that (winning their first two matches by allowing less than 10 points) and momentum is such a huge thing in volleyball, and it ends so quickly sometimes, there’s no time to get it back once you’ve lost it.”
CCA hit the Lady Lakers (5-7) with a big early burst, jetting to a 12-2 lead in Set 1 that never got smaller as the Lady Warriors controlled the net, while the Lady Lakers had uncharacteristic issues with serves, with several players faulting on their first attempts.
Things seemed to stabilize early in Set 2 as the Lady Lakers took their first lead of the night at 3-2 on a Lydia Bell ace. That lead grew to 6-2 on a Lillie Thorn kill, but soon the Lady Warriors were cutting into the lead, then taking it as one of their two main hitting weapons — Elizabeth Shaw — took over, with three kills as CCA suddenly went in front 13-7 before Carson McReynolds temporarily stopped the run with a kill of her own to make the score 13-8.
From there, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Lakers 12-4 the rest of the way to go up two sets.
However, Calloway was not ready to throw in the towel and, after CCA gained as much as a four-point lead, the Lady Lakers finally began landing shots of their own. It was the serve of Thorn that helped send the hosts on a 6-2 spurt that left them in charge of a 19-17 lead.
That was when the other major hitter for CCA stepped to the forefront as Dailyn Cauley scored three straight kills to put her team up, 22-21. Calloway’s Gracie Friedrich responded with a blast to tie it at 22-22 but a service fault, then a Cauley kill gave CCA enough push to get to the finish line.
“In that third set, we started bringing it back a bit,” Murphy said. “I was crossing my fingers, hoping we would come out and play the way we knew we could in that third set, and we did.
“Losing is never OK, but if you lose while trying as hard as you can and not leave anything out on the court, that’s what you want. We just needed to bring that kind of game out at the start.”
Bell did what she could with 13 kills on the night, while Thorn had nine and McReynolds had six. Two areas where the Lady Lakers are usually quite strong were lacking Monday as they only had two aces on serves, while only recording 13 digs as CCA, time after time, was able to find open areas to score on the Calloway side of the court.
