CCA vs. Calloway

Calloway County's Lillie Thorn (4) and Carson McReynolds (2) prepare to meet Community Christian Academy's Elizabeth Shaw as she sends a spike toward their side of the net Monday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. Shaw was a major contributor for the Lady Warriors in this battle of teams headed toward for small-class state tournaments.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —  Monday night’s high school sports schedule left a delectable gift for volleyball fans as a pair of teams headed for their respective small-school state tournaments got together at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

Over the weekend, host Calloway County had punched a ticket to its first-ever appearance in the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament by winning the Sectional 1 tourney on its home court. Meanwhile, about three minutes away at the intersection of Doran Road and Sycamore Street, Community Christian Academy out of McCracken County was winning the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 event at Murray High.